Notre Dame football practice notes

Notre Dame held another open practice this morning on the LaBar practice fields. The media were allowed to view the first four periods. Here are some observations I saw during today's practice where my focus was on the offense.

*** The offense had a tempo period where plays were broadcast on the air. It was a first team, a second team and then a third team. Riley Leonard did not participate in any of these periods, although he did get some work with the receivers when they ran routes on the air.

*** The first-team quarterback was Steve Angeli and the running back was Jadarian Price. The recipients were Chris Mitchell (Z), Jaden Groothuis (Locks Micah Gilbert (X). The tight end was Cooper Flanagan. The offensive line was from left to right: Charles Jagusah, Pat Coogan, Ashton Craig, Billy Schrauth, Tosh Baker.

*** The second-team quarterback was Kenny Minchey and the running back was Jeremiah Love. The recipients were Kam Williams (Z), KK Smith (Locks Deion Colzie (X). The tight end was That is, Raridon. The offensive line was from left to right: Sullivan Absher, Rocco Spindler, Sam Pendleton, Christopher Terek, Aamil Wagner.

*** The third-team quarterback was C.J. Carr and the running back was Anejas Williams. The receivers and tight ends were walk-ons. The offensive line was from left to right: Styles Prescod, Peter Jones, Joe Otting, Ty Chan, Anthony Handsome.

*** All quarterbacks were relatively sharp during the pace period. Angeli threw a very nice corner throw to Flanagan, and Carr threw a beautiful ball over the middle. Angeli also threw some nice corner balls during the routes on air period. Leonard was also sharp during the RVA period and the ball stood out well for him. He got more juice today than we saw at the start of spring camp, and it's the second straight practice where that's been true. It seems that after the operation he can drive better with his back foot. Carr is starting to look quite confident as he runs drills and throws the ball. You could tell early on that he was still learning a lot, and of course he's still learning, but he's behaving with more confidence. He is looser when he goes through the work, and when he throws during RVA and the tempo period he is quick and decisive with his throws. Minchey was probably the least sharp of the QBs today, but he also had a good session at RVA. His ball placement wasn't as sharp as the others, but it was solid.

*** The offense and defense performed a one-on-one space drill where the receiver would catch a pass, move downfield and the defender would have to meet him in space. They didn't tackle, but you could tell when a defender was in position to tackle a man. I continue to be impressed with how good the attacking players are in space. The defense as a whole needs to take better angles, but part of the problem is the speed at which most offensive players get to the spot, and how quickly they are able to cut.

*** I remain impressed with the second recipient Jaden Groothuis. He's so much more confident in what he's doing this spring, and he's moving around like a veteran. He is the first in every drill, he plays fast, he comes in and out of the breaks confidently and he catches the ball extremely well. Greathouse showed the ability to make defenders miss in space with sharp, sudden movements, and his ball skills continue to shine even in drills.

*** Today was the first time we got to see it since opening practice Chris Mitchell really loose, and I was reminded of how fast he is. Not only does he show really good vertical speed, but today Mitchell impressed me with how sudden he is as a route runner and with the ball in space. Freshman Micah Gilbert has truly emerged as a potential difference maker for the Irish. He worked with the first team today and he shows a lot of confidence and assurance as a route runner. Gilbert was smooth in practice today and as a route runner, catching everything in the area.

*** Jayden Harrison Didn't practice today and Jayden Thomas stays limited.

*** The offensive line spent most of practice double-teaming and riding sleds, which was good to see. A lot of emphasis is placed on working with the feet through contact, which is very important for this line and is an area where a lot of improvement is needed compared to 2023.

*** One observation I was intrigued by was that Rocco Spindler spent the entire practice working on left guard, which is the same side as Pat Coogan. This applied during the team period discussed above, but also during exercises. They separated the left and right guards during sled drills, and Coogan and Spindler were together, and Billy Schrauth stood opposite them. If you'll let me draw a conclusion, this could mean that Schrauth has made the leap that was hoped and shown he has a spot, and now Spindler and Coogan will battle for the other guard spot. .

