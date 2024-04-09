Sabina Czauz: Northglenn's tennis pioneer

There is something special going on in the Northglenn girls tennis program and that something special is Sabina Czauz.

The junior is the first female wheelchair player to play high school tennis in Colorado, and she is doing some incredible things as a pioneer in her sport.

To me it doesn't seem like that big of a deal, Czauz said. At least in Colorado, I'm the first girl to play on a high school team. It just hasn't been that popular here in Colorado. I'm just trying to clarify the idea that just because you're in a wheelchair doesn't mean you can't do anything. Wheelchair tennis was something I didn't even know about until I started playing. But now I love it and I just want to show people that anyone can do this kind of thing.

Czauz isn't alone on the Northglenn team, either. She has been a crucial part of it for a number of years.

This season, Czauz, who takes online classes, plays No. 3 singles for Northglenn. At the national level for wheelchair tennis, the 17-year-old is ranked seventh in the girls' division and 83rd in the women's division.

Czauz has also been to the US Open Wheelchair Championships the past two years. Her first time she competed while filling in for another player who was unable to attend. This past year, Czauz officially qualified in the top eight nationally on her own. She lost in three sets in the first round of the junior girls wheelchair singles and finished second with partner Yuma Takamuro in the junior girls wheelchair doubles.

Both times it was just great to be here and experience what all the pros do and stuff, said Czauz, who entered the tournament as an amateur ranked seventh. The first time I was a wildcard, filling in for another player who couldn't make it for some reason. I got a call the day before asking if I could come, so I was just soaking it all in.

The second time I actually earned my spot and was ranked. So that time I was there more to play than just to be there. I felt like I could actually win the prize if I played well.

As the sport's popularity continues to rise, Czauz took a detour to find wheelchair tennis.

Czauz was once a wheelchair basketball player and was unable to play that sport when basketball was largely shut down during the pandemic. But tennis was more accessible because of the sport's inherent social distancing. A basketball teammate invited her to wheelchair tennis practice where he played and she ended up falling in love with it. She and her mother, Joanna, credit the support of her club coach Kendall Chitambar and the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center community for helping Czauz get to where she is today.

Now in her third season playing for Northglenn, Czauz is enjoying the high school experience with her teammates and new coach.

She will fit in very well, said first-year Northglenn head coach Glen Bailis. This is my first year coaching and as a first year coach I didn't really know what to expect because I have never coached someone in a wheelchair before. But she's really motivated and self-directed, so she doesn't really need much coaching. She is very agile and can hit the ball hard, and it is really impressive how athletic she is and what a good tennis player she is.

Wheelchair tennis players use specially designed, lighter wheelchairs that, instead of four wheels, have five, including one in the back that keeps the chair upright. Many have minor adjustments to fit the user, and all feature straps that prevent the player from falling out of the chair during play.

In wheelchair tennis, the game score, rules, lines, rackets, etc. are essentially the same. The only difference between wheelchair tennis and regular tennis is that wheelchair players have to bounce twice before returning the ball instead of one.

During high school play against an able-bodied opponent, Czauz plays by the rules of wheelchair tennis (two bounces) and her opponent plays by traditional rules and has one bounce to return the ball.

Czauz has already accomplished a lot in wheelchair tennis and high school tennis and she has no plans to stop taking herself and her sport to greater heights. With that in mind, she hopes to take her team to the Colorado state championships before she graduates and one day qualify for the Paralympics.