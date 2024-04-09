Charity hockey game for Chase benefits cancer research | Sport

No one will hit as hard as life, but it's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can tolerate and keep moving forward. This is how winning works! -Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa (2006)

Last November, former St. Louis Blues forward and enforcer Kelly Chase, 56, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Chase was never one to drop his gloves and start fighting as a player. But you can't drop your gloves and take a stand against cancer.

One thing I learned is that it doesn't matter how big and tough you are, Chase said. It affects everyone. Look, I feel like I'm going to win this battle. It's just another fight. This guy is big and he's tough. He uses both hands and can take a beating. I have to hit him in the mouth a few more times to make sure he stays down.

The spirit of getting hit hard and keeping moving forward from Sylvester Stallones' iconic Rocky Balboa flowed into the Centene Community Ice Center as the St. Louis Blues alumni faced a group of NHL alumni and celebrity guests in the “Puck Cancer” charity game .

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research. A total of $600,000 was raised. The donation to the two organizations includes proceeds from the charity game and a $200,000 pledge from this season's St. Louis Blues Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

The match, which attracted a sold-out crowd of 3,000 people plus standing room, consisted of two 20-minute periods and ended in a 7-7 draw. Really, no one can be a loser in an event like this.

Chase helped put on the event to raise much-needed funds.

“I'm extremely grateful, but I also look at it like I think everyone has been affected by (cancer),” Chase said. “It's not a one-time thing, there's no one who's going to be here who hasn't been affected by cancer in some way, right? I've been supported by this city in so many different ways, in so many different times, it's overwhelming, and then the brotherhood of the hockey players, the sports community, the entertainers. I'm pretty happy, pretty grateful and pretty proud of them.”

After approximately 70 days and nights of treatment, Chase is currently in remission.

“I feel great,” Chase said. I'll probably feel as good as I can until the end of April when I get chemo again. Once I go in, I'll probably dive again, but keep fighting. Hopefully it's the last time I have to do anything there. Hopefully I can just stay away after that.

He will have a bone biopsy on May 10. If those scans don't reveal anything, good for Chase.

“I don't want to get ahead of myself,” Chase said.

The Blues Alumni for the charity game were coached by Brett Hull and Joel Quenneville.

“I honestly wish we didn't have to be here, but we do,” said Hull, who joked before the game that he was 0-0 as coach. I don't think it's particularly unique to hockey. Almost in any sport, when something like this comes up, no one will say no. This just shows the hockey family that we have and it's not just 'Chaser' there's some guys that got sick and to get them all together and see the guys that you haven't seen in forever and what you played with and against.

To see them and visit them and tell stories everyone laughs but deep down everyone knows it's a rather somber reason we're here but we're here to make sure everyone recognizes what it's all about and raise some money to help someone. one day get a cure for all these terrible things.

The skaters for the Blues Almuni were Rick Zombo, Barret Jackman, Dierks Bentley, Nelson Emerson, Brenden Morrow, Mike Keane, Geoff Courtnall, Paul Cavallini, Scott Mellanby, Brendan Shanahan, Jamal Mayers, Jeff Brown, Lawson Kimble, Kelly Chase, Will Chase, Luke Chase, Ben Chase, Trevor Rosen, Scott Young, Cam Janssen and Pierre Turgeon. The goaltender was Brian Elliott.

The NHL alumni were coached by Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, country singer Garth Brooks and former NHL player Tony Granato, who is battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“We've known each other for almost four years,” said Payton, who flew in from Denver, where he was working meetings for the upcoming NFL draft. We met in Idaho at a vacation spot and played a lot of golf. I really got to know him there. He and I are close to the golf course and that wasn't so good.

Payton grew up in Philadelphia and played youth hockey.

By the time I got to high school, it was all football for me, Payton said. Hockey coach, I'm out of my element. I wanted to be here. He's (Chase) one of those guys. Once you get to know him, he will do anything for you. That's why it was an easy decision for me and everyone else here.

NHL Alumni studs were Chris Joseph, Chris Butler, Chris Chelious, Jamie Huscroft, Adam Graves, Ryan Malone, Ray Whitney, Sheldon Souray, George Parros, Kevin Maguire, Adam Hall, Jim McKenzie, Ed Belfour, Brian Boyle, Reid Simpson, Jesse Boulerice, Adam Burish and Dave Coulter. The goalkeepers were Ben Scrivens and Michael Garnett.

Other alumni who attended but did not play included Jim Campbell, Blake Dunlop, Bruce Affleck, John Wensink, Bob Hess, Neil Komadoski, Mike Zuke, Guy Carbonneau, Doug Weight, Darin Kimble, Marc Bergevin, Garth Butcher, Perry Turnbull, Bernie Federko, Mike Lalor, Tony Twist and Martin Brodeur for the Blues. For the NHL, the others in attendance were Paul Kelly, Bryan Trottier, Brad Marsh, Stu Grimson, Glenn Healy, Troy Vollhoffer and Trevor Lewis.

Lots of big dogs, said Janssen, a Eureka native who now works in sports talk radio. They are so nice. Your endorphins go away. All these guys have been through different battles on the ice, where some of that might come back a little bit. They're going to raise a lot of money. Chaser talks about Siteman all the time and how good they are.

No one wanted to turn Chase away from the event. Everyone who knows him loves him.

No one can throw a party like Chaser can, Quenneville said. I'm just glad to be a part of it.

That also applied to Bentley.

I originally met Kelly Chase in Idaho when my son skated at the Gretzky Hockey School camp there, said county singer Bentley. I've known him for five years now, and he's a great guy. When he called me and told me about his cancer I was devastated, but when this opportunity arose I was happy to come here and do my little part to make this evening a success.