Pickleball, table tennis brand JOOLA is moving to Pike & Rose





Table tennis and pickleball manufacturer JOOLA announced Monday that it will move its Rockville headquarters to Pike & Rose in North Bethesda by the end of 2024. JOOLA will join the Sodexo and Choice Hotels headquarters at 915 Meeting St., Federal Realty's newly constructed 16-story office building, according to a Federal Realty press release. The pickleball and table tennis company will occupy approximately 35,407 square feet of office space and open its first store on the ground floor of the building. Pike & Rose offers us the perfect balance between urban and suburban locations, a wealth of amenities within walking distance and a wide range of commuting options, said JOOLA CEO Richard Lee in the release. He said the company has outgrown its current location at 2101 Gaither Road in Rockville. “This new headquarters gives us the flexibility to continue expanding our team while opening our first concept retail location,” he said. Pickleball has exploded in popularity in Montgomery County in recent years. In March, the Bethesda area was recognized as the best place for pickleball games in the state. According to Bethesda Magazines Ms. MoCo, playing pickleball is one of the best ways to make new friends in the Bethesda area. Also in Bethesda and Rockville is Dill Dinkers Pickleball, named among the best indoor pickleball courts by Bethesda Magazine. Robin Riley, director of Montgomery County Recreation, noted in March that pickleball lessons and leagues are among the department's most popular offerings and there is interest in the sport across all age groups. In addition to the new headquarters, JOOLA will open its first retail space on the ground floor of the building, between Bouboulina, an American steakhouse with Greek influence that will open in mid-2024, and One Medical, the release said. The store will also have a pickleball studio. According to the release, Pickleball is a relatively new venture for JOOLA. The company was founded in Germany in 1952 as a manufacturer of table tennis equipment. In 2019, Sport Squad Inc., a US-based distributor, announced the acquisition of JOOLA and moved its headquarters to Rockville. In 2022, JOOLA entered the pickleball world and sponsored Montgomery County native and professional pickleball player Ben Johns. According to Major League PickleballJohns is considered the greatest pickleball player of all time with a 108-match winning streak in singles and is ranked No. 1 in the men's doubles, mixed doubles and singles divisions. He also helped develop carbon fiber pickleball paddles with JOOLA. JOOLA has offices in Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Taiwan, Japan and India and distributes to more than 200 countries worldwide, the release said. related stories If MoCo360 keeps you informed, connected and inspired, join us and join our community by becoming a member today. Your membership supports our community journalism and unlocks special benefits.

