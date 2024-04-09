University of Alabama football player faces lawsuit over alleged accident in Tuscaloosa





A University of Alabama football player is facing a lawsuit after an alleged crash that injured another man in Tuscaloosa. Reed Densely Harradine, his mother Dr. Kimberly Harradine and her dental practice, Complete Dental Care, have been named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Timothy Moore by attorneys Gerald C. Brooks and Brandon Price-Crum of Birmingham-based Serious Injury Law Group. Reed Harradine is a sophomore for the Tide and a resident of Mountain Brook. According to the lawsuit, Reed Harradine was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Oct. 1, 2023, as he attempted to turn left from Jack Warner Parkway onto Hackberry Lane when he failed to yield to Moore's green light and crashed into his driver's side door . and rear side panel. As a result of the collision, attorneys said, the airbags deployed in Moore's vehicle, causing it to swerve into the intersection. Moore was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center, his attorneys said. Mr. Harradine left the scene of the collision even though Mr. Moore was visibly and noticeably injured, the complaint said. University of Alabama police officers found the Sierra in a parking deck at Ridgecrest South Residential, a student housing complex. Despite attempts to contact Mr. Harradine, the lawsuit states, Mr. Harradine refused to speak with UAPD officers on the night of the collision. The next day, Reed Harradine admitted that he was driving the Sierra at the time of the crash. According to the lawsuit, the truck was registered to Kimberly Carradine and the dental practice she runs at Birmingham Complete Dental Care. Lawyers for Moore said he suffered serious injuries to his head, neck, back, shoulders and left side. Moore's attorneys claim Reed Harradine was reckless and negligent. They held a press conference on Tuesday. Lawyers for the Harradine family released this statement: Mr. Moore's attorneys are trying to damage our son's reputation to promote their law firm. It is shameful that Mr Moore's lawyers would try the case in the media. It is unusual, if not unheard of, for a law firm to hold a press conference about a traffic accident. Last week, our attorneys requested documentation of Mr. Moore's alleged serious injuries. That's what is being asked anyway. Mr. Moore's counsel failed to provide such documentation and instead filed the lawsuit one day after receiving the request. We disagree with allegations that Mr. Moore was seriously injured in the collision. We all look forward to presenting a strong defense in a courtroom.

