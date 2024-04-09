Alabama's Rise Center is hosting annual golf and tennis fundraisers this month





By WVUA 23 digital reporter Tony Cortes The The University of Alabama Rise Center will host women's and mixed doubles tennis tournaments on April 11 and 13 and the Rise Tournament of Champions on April 18 and 19 to support fundraising efforts to provide transformational opportunities for its students. The women's and mixed doubles tennis tournaments will take place at the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority's Tuscaloosa Tennis Center. The women's doubles will be held on April 11 and the mixed doubles on April 13. The cost per team is $150. The Rise Tournament of Champions will be held April 18-19 at the NorthRiver Yacht Club. The tournament is a four-person drop-out tournament, handicaps required, with morning or afternoon start times on both days. Registration for the golf tournament starts at $2,800 for a team of four. Tournament prizes include televisions, paddle boards, travel golf bags, hand warmers, a Top Golf experience and other Alabama-related memorabilia. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams with the best gross and net scores. Golfers will also receive a gift upon check-in and lunch will be provided. The cost per child to attend Rise five days a week is more than $20,000. While Rise receives funding from the university, has an endowment and contracts with local school systems, fundraisers such as the golf and tennis tournaments are crucial to the school's success. There are six Rise programs across the country, and Rise Tuscaloosa is the only program that does not charge tuition for families of children with special needs. All children in need of therapy will continue to attend the Rise Center free of charge. Fundraising support has been instrumental in the longevity of the program and its ability to provide much-needed early intervention services to children with special needs in the Tuscaloosa region. Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer, head men's basketball coach Nate Oats, athletics director Greg Byrne and other Crimson Tide celebrities will be at the Rise Tournament of Champions to meet and greet participants. You can get more information about the events or register here.

