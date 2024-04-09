Sports
Denver's McKade Webster is chasing another hockey title after sister Makenna helped Ohio State crown
Hockey runs deep in the Webster family. That also applies to winning on the ice.
Current NCAA national title scoring: Makenna 2, McKade 1.
McKade Webster can do that tying the score with his younger sister this weekend in the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota. McKade, a senior captain for Denver, is trying to follow Makenna's lead helped Ohio State capture the women's crown just over two weeks ago.
This hockey company is definitely a family business. It was McKade who inspired Makenna to switch from figure skating. It was Makenna who once gave McKade a black eye thanks to a high stick during a friendly match in their basement. And it was mom and dad who traveled with them everywhere for competitions and training.
The Websters will also be well represented at the Xcel Energy Center, with about 30 family members and friends showing up for McKade's final go-around. The Pioneers (30-9-3) face Boston University (28-9-2) Thursday in a semi-finalwith the winner advancing to the title match on Saturday.
It would be simply incredible, said their father, Dave Webster, about the possibility of McKade winning a second title in Denver (Makenna first captured her in Wisconsin before transferring to Ohio State). To see your kids, the whole team, celebrating, knowing all the work they put in, it's pure joy. It's profound.
Growing up, St. Louis, McKade and Makenna always had a house where other kids wanted to hang out. Their yard had an outdoor court including pickleball and an artificial turf field for soccer and hockey (Makenna's other sport).
A synthetic hockey rink in the basement. They were worn out as Dad was constantly sharpening the skates (the synthetic surface dulled them quite quickly).
McKade caught the hockey bug from his cousin, who played club hockey in college. In turn, Makenna came down with a fever from watching McKade, giving up figure skating for slap shots.
She was just about done with all the makeup and glamor and she wanted to hit some guys, McKade joked. She switched to hockey and never looked back.
As elite players, Makenna is almost two years younger and played on boys' teams, but not alongside McKade, their parents, Dave and sunnydivide the travel costs.
They have been there every step of the way, providing tremendous support and helping us move forward, McKade said. It was great to see them at every game.
And they certainly try to make everyone. Take the weekend of the women's NCAA championship, for example.
Dave and Sunny attended Makenna's semifinal win over Clarkson University in Durham, New Hampshire on March 22. The next day they were in St. Paul to watch McKade and the Pioneers beat Omaha in NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship Match (McKade was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player). Then it was back to New Hampshire for capture the next day Makenna and the Buckeyes defeat former Wisconsin team Makenna to hoist the national trophy.
We spent a lot of time with the kids on the road, Dave said. It's an experience I wouldn't trade for anything.
In ninth grade, McKade attended Shattuck-St. Marys, a school in Faribault, Minnesota, known for its hockey development program (past participants). including Sidney Crosby ). Makenna went there too. The family bought a house in the area.
Both flourished.
McKade suitable for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League and caught the attention of Tampa Bay. The Lightning selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.
Funny story about that draft: he was actually sleeping at a friend's house when his name was announced. He was woken by his ringing phone.
McKade joined the Pioneers in 2020-21 and helped them a season later to their ninth national title.
He is enjoying every moment this season. The recent graduate said he is ready to put down his stick and enter the business world.
But not quite yet.
McKade and the Pioneers have a chance to become the first men's college hockey program to win 10 national titles. Michigan is also in the running for that distinction. The Wolverines (23-14-3) face Boston College (33-5-1) in the other semi-final game.
Makenna will be in the stands. She will wear his No. 6 Denver jersey for good luck.
The hockey path for Makenna led her first to Wisconsin, where she helped the Badgers to a title in 2021 and was named Frozen Fours Most Outstanding Player. She transferred to Ohio State in the summer of 2022 so she could also play hockey. The Badgers defeated Makenna and the Buckeyes 1-0 in the title game last season. This season, Makenna and Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 1-0.
When we won at the end, it was like everything we did all year paid off, Makenna said.
Now it's McKades' chance to reach the college hockey elite again. When asked what it would mean for McKade to match Makenna in their national title race, Dave just laughed.
It would mean, he said, that Makenna would have to win a third next year to stay ahead.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/national/story/2024-04-09/denvers-mckade-webster-chases-another-hockey-title-after-sister-makenna-helped-ohio-state-to-crown
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lok Sabha Polls | Modis Chennai roadshow yet another reflection of BJP's southward push
- Hollywood Guilds Back Adam Schiff's Bill for New AI Protections
- Denver's McKade Webster is chasing another hockey title after sister Makenna helped Ohio State crown
- It's Anthropologie's “best dress ever” and it's perfect for wedding season.
- Google Vids is Google's fourth largest productivity app for Workspace
- Page unavailable – ABC News
- Xi holds talks with Micronesian president-Xinhua
- Former President Donald Trump visits Atlanta to raise funds
- President Jokowi hopes Eid Al-Fitr will be a time of mutual forgiveness
- Business-led plan to stimulate growth across the UK – UKRI
- What are we expecting from Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's visit to the United States? A major breakthrough in defense ties
- Chasing Gold: Best Actor