Hockey runs deep in the Webster family. That also applies to winning on the ice.

Current NCAA national title scoring: Makenna 2, McKade 1.

McKade Webster can do that tying the score with his younger sister this weekend in the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota. McKade, a senior captain for Denver, is trying to follow Makenna's lead helped Ohio State capture the women's crown just over two weeks ago.

This hockey company is definitely a family business. It was McKade who inspired Makenna to switch from figure skating. It was Makenna who once gave McKade a black eye thanks to a high stick during a friendly match in their basement. And it was mom and dad who traveled with them everywhere for competitions and training.

The Websters will also be well represented at the Xcel Energy Center, with about 30 family members and friends showing up for McKade's final go-around. The Pioneers (30-9-3) face Boston University (28-9-2) Thursday in a semi-finalwith the winner advancing to the title match on Saturday.

It would be simply incredible, said their father, Dave Webster, about the possibility of McKade winning a second title in Denver (Makenna first captured her in Wisconsin before transferring to Ohio State). To see your kids, the whole team, celebrating, knowing all the work they put in, it's pure joy. It's profound.

Growing up, St. Louis, McKade and Makenna always had a house where other kids wanted to hang out. Their yard had an outdoor court including pickleball and an artificial turf field for soccer and hockey (Makenna's other sport).

A synthetic hockey rink in the basement. They were worn out as Dad was constantly sharpening the skates (the synthetic surface dulled them quite quickly).

McKade caught the hockey bug from his cousin, who played club hockey in college. In turn, Makenna came down with a fever from watching McKade, giving up figure skating for slap shots.

She was just about done with all the makeup and glamor and she wanted to hit some guys, McKade joked. She switched to hockey and never looked back.

As elite players, Makenna is almost two years younger and played on boys' teams, but not alongside McKade, their parents, Dave and sunnydivide the travel costs.

They have been there every step of the way, providing tremendous support and helping us move forward, McKade said. It was great to see them at every game.

And they certainly try to make everyone. Take the weekend of the women's NCAA championship, for example.

Dave and Sunny attended Makenna's semifinal win over Clarkson University in Durham, New Hampshire on March 22. The next day they were in St. Paul to watch McKade and the Pioneers beat Omaha in NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship Match (McKade was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player). Then it was back to New Hampshire for capture the next day Makenna and the Buckeyes defeat former Wisconsin team Makenna to hoist the national trophy.

We spent a lot of time with the kids on the road, Dave said. It's an experience I wouldn't trade for anything.

In ninth grade, McKade attended Shattuck-St. Marys, a school in Faribault, Minnesota, known for its hockey development program (past participants). including Sidney Crosby ). Makenna went there too. The family bought a house in the area.

Both flourished.

McKade suitable for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League and caught the attention of Tampa Bay. The Lightning selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

Funny story about that draft: he was actually sleeping at a friend's house when his name was announced. He was woken by his ringing phone.

McKade joined the Pioneers in 2020-21 and helped them a season later to their ninth national title.

He is enjoying every moment this season. The recent graduate said he is ready to put down his stick and enter the business world.

But not quite yet.

McKade and the Pioneers have a chance to become the first men's college hockey program to win 10 national titles. Michigan is also in the running for that distinction. The Wolverines (23-14-3) face Boston College (33-5-1) in the other semi-final game.

Makenna will be in the stands. She will wear his No. 6 Denver jersey for good luck.

The hockey path for Makenna led her first to Wisconsin, where she helped the Badgers to a title in 2021 and was named Frozen Fours Most Outstanding Player. She transferred to Ohio State in the summer of 2022 so she could also play hockey. The Badgers defeated Makenna and the Buckeyes 1-0 in the title game last season. This season, Makenna and Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 1-0.

When we won at the end, it was like everything we did all year paid off, Makenna said.

Now it's McKades' chance to reach the college hockey elite again. When asked what it would mean for McKade to match Makenna in their national title race, Dave just laughed.

It would mean, he said, that Makenna would have to win a third next year to stay ahead.

