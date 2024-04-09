Competitive return for Dornoch cricket club this Sunday after a 27-year absence





Dornoch Cricket Club before a friendly against Nairn County CC last year. A team of cricketers from East Sutherland will meet this weekend for their first competitive outing under the auspices of the North of Scotland Cricket Association. Dornoch Cricket Club took steps to reform in 2022 after a period of more than 25 years of inactivity. RELATED: Dornoch Cricket Club will play their first match in 18 years as they host Nairn at The Meadows Dornoch cricket club's 'incredible' rise from the ashes The photo of Dornoch Cricket Club brings back fond memories The club's previous incarnation withdrew from the North of Scotland Reserve League in 1996. Last year they played a match in Dornoch where they welcomed Nairn County CC from the NoSCA competition for a friendly encounter in the Meadows. Now the members are preparing to play as the host club in a competitive match in the North of Scotland FA Development Cup. Over the next three months they will compete against fellow West Division candidates Skye & Lochalsh, Fort Augustus and Ross County 2. Their first test comes next Sunday April 14 against Skye & Lochalsh in what will be their first meeting in the West Division. Due to damage to Skye's pitch, the match will be played at Nairn's home ground, The Links, with a start time of 1pm. Club captain Christopher Schleter said: It's really exciting to be in the lead for our first league match in years. Obviously in a development cup it is difficult to predict what the quality of the opposition will be, but I think we have enough to cause most opponents problems. I cannot fault the commitment of the players so far and behind the scenes the committee has been hard at work ensuring that funding requests are coming in to create the most stable environment possible. Dornoch cricketers have been busy practicing at their Meadows Park practice ground since early March. Dornoch CC last won the Development Cup in 1994. Further matches have already been scheduled in the competition, with Dornoch away to Fort Augustus 2 at the Abbey Ground on May 5, and a home game against Ross County 2 on June 23. On Tuesdays training takes place at the Meadows from 6.30 pm. All are welcome. Would you like to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.

