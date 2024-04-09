Sports
Pro Football Hall of Fame voters offer support to Mike Shanahan's HOF candidacy
Two-time Super Bowl champion and Ring of Fame head coach Mike Shanahan could soon earn the highest honor in professional football.
Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and Coach/Contributor Selection Committee member Charean Williams said in late March that she believes Shanahan is the next coach who should be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“To me, he's the next one who should step in,” Williams told DenverBroncos.com at the NFL Annual Meeting in late March.
Williams is one of dozens of Coach/Contributor Selection Committee members who will nominate someone as a finalist for the Class of 2025, and she said Shanahan's coaching success should earn him a spot in Canton, Ohio.
“I think he's probably the first coach I look at that says he should be next in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. [far as] coaches go,” Williams said. “If you look at his record, I think his number of wins (170 wins) is right up there. Of the coaches not in the Hall of Fame who are eligible, he is at the top of the list. And just the two Super Bowls and what he did during his time in Denver, I thought was fantastic. [There are] a number of Hall of Famers he coached and players he developed. I just think he's a Hall of Fame coach.”
Shanahan, the winningest coach in Broncos history, is one of only seven coaches to win consecutive titles. Four of the coaches who accomplished this feat have been elected to the Hall of Fame, with Andy Reid and Bill Belichick remaining active coaches in 2023. Shanahan also oversaw one of the most successful eras in NFL history, when Denver won 46 games and two championships. from 1996-98.
After John Elway's retirement, Shanahan continued to find success as he helped the Broncos earn four more playoff appearances and advance to the 2005 AFC Championship.
“[The back-to-back Super Bowls are] Definitely the highlight of his resume,” Coach/Contributor Selection Committee member Jarrett Bell told DenverBroncos.com. “There's no way around it. You talk about it, and then you move on and talk about other things. Again, in my mind you kind of line it up and say, 'Okay, here are the people that are in there.' I mean, there are coaches who have zero Super Bowls, there are coaches with one Super Bowl win. So two [wins] is certainly strong for his cause.”
However, Shanahan's legacy is not limited to the on-field success the Broncos enjoyed during his head coaching career. His influence on the coaching ranks, including working with Super Bowl-winning head coaches Gary Kubiak and Sean McVay, and his offensive principles are still felt today.
'I think of him [coaching] tree is huge, and I think that's a big part of what you take into account when you talk about coaches,” Williams said. “How did they produce assistant coaches? How did they change the game? And I think he did that with his tree, which has only expanded through his son, Kyle Shanahan. You start to connect all these different branches of the tree together, and there are a lot of head coaches who have been in this league and are now in this league that really came out of the Mike Shanahan tree. Even though they didn't start under Mike, they've been part of the branch that came from there. I just think he's had a huge impact on the league that way and will continue to do so for years to come. I think the best thing you can say about a coach who retired after the 2013 season is that his legacy still lives on.”
Added Bell: “At that time he was dominant, his Broncos team was dominant, but even if you go from there, look at his coaching tree. Including his son Kyle. There are certainly things that stand out about Mike, especially as you compare him to other coaches who have been in the Hall of Fame, who have been in the Hall of Fame conversation. He's right up there.”
Williams said there is “no doubt” that Shanahan's momentum for the Hall of Fame has increased, and she said she believes Shanahan and Mike Holmgren will both be elected in the next two years.
“I think it's just a matter of who goes in first,” Williams said. “Some people have Mike Holmgren ahead of Mike Shanahan in the pecking order, so how many people will have Holmgren first and how many will have Shanahan first? I would be willing to bet that's going to be the case for the next two years.” probably the two coaches that will go to the Hall of Fame.”
Bell also mentioned Belichick's potential candidacy in the near future as another variable, but he also acknowledged that Shanahan was among the likely candidates.
“His momentum is still strong enough,” Bell said. “It's kind of entrenched at this point when you talk about which coaches are next in line. Especially when you think about the last few years we've put Bill Cowher in, we've put Dick Vermeil in, we've got Don Coryell in. That's good for Shanahan's cause, to tell you the truth.”
However, Williams believes Shanahan's back-to-back title wins put him in a league where he deserves to be the next coach chosen for professional football's highest honor.
“[Shanahan] was able to do it twice and win back-to-back Super Bowls, which I think really sets you apart,” Williams said. “That's the special teams, because there's only a handful that have done it in the last two years. consecutive years. He is one of those coaches who has been able to do this in recent years. To me, that separates him and one of the reasons I have him over Mike Holmgren. I think they're both Hall of Famers, but if you're going down the pecking order, he's the next one to go in for me.
Sources
https://www.denverbroncos.com/news/he-s-the-next-guy-who-should-go-in-pro-football-hall-of-fame-voters-offer-support-for-mike-shanahan-s-hof-candidacy
