Women's tennis ends regular season against Morgan State





ANNAPOLIS, MD. With just over a week to go before the 2024 Patriot League Tournament, the Navy women's tennis team (20-6, 4-1 PL) returns home Wednesday afternoon for a 3 p.m. non-conference match against Morgan State (4-11, 3 -1 MEAC) at the Tose Family Tennis Center. Puryear reaches another milestone Just weeks after reaching a milestone, head coach Keith Puryear reached another milestone in his career with the victory over Drexel on March 2. After his 200th home win with the Mids on Feb. 17, Puryear earned his 500th win as women's head coach by defeating Drexel, while he has 215 wins as UMBC women's coach and now has 294 wins at Navy. Including his time as UMBC men's coach, Puryear now has 737 career coaching victories. Tannenbaum chases records Tannenbaum was nearly dominant this spring, posting a 17-1 singles record in doubles matches. This spring, the junior reset the program record for singles wins in a season (31) and singles wins at No. 1 (35). Tannenbaum ranks alone in third place in program history with 84 singles victories and needs five more to catch Amanda Keller for second place. Tannenbaum is third in program history with 150 combined career wins as well and needs one more to catch Erin Snook for second place. Fourth in program history with 66 doubles victories, Tannenbaum needs two more doubles wins to move Claudia Mackenzie into the record books for third. Last timeout The Mids faced Boston University on Saturday and suffered a 4-2 loss to the Terriers. Despite falling to No. 3 in doubles, Navy took the doubles point as Tannenbaum and a freshman Olivia Fermo recorded a 6-1 win over No. 2 while a sophomore Sia Chaudry and oldest Samantha Johannes picked up a 6-4 win over the top singles field, freshman Makaila Cheng earned the Mids' lone singles victory, posting a 6-1, 6-3 win at the No. 5 spot, leaving Tannenbaum's three-set battle at the No. 1 court unfinished. Exploring Morgan State The Bears have stepped up their game over the past month, winning four of their last five games, including defeating MEAC foes Norfolk State, North Carolina Central and Coppin State, improving Morgan State to 3-1 in conference play. Last year's squad went 8-12 overall and 3-3 in MEAC action The Bears return a pair of All-MEAC Second Teamers in Hannah Smith and Lauryn Hall. Series history Navy holds a 9-0 lead over Morgan State in the all-time series, which includes a 7-0 win over the Bears on Jan. 29, 2023. Last year's match featured singles wins from Stella Ribaudo Yes, Casey Accola , Sylvia Eklund , Parvathi Shanker And Kate Lee . Next one The Navy will host the Patriot League tournament April 18-21 in Annapolis.

