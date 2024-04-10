New Zealand vs England: 2024 Test tour itinerary confirms matches in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton | Cricket news





The release of the schedule for England's Test tour of New Zealand later this year has confirmed that Ben Stokes' side will play matches in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton. Hagley Oval, the Cello Basin Reserve and Seddon Park were confirmed as venues for the three-match series on Tuesday. Christchurch will host the opening match from November 28 to December 2, with Wellington following from December 6 to 10, before concluding the series in Hamilton from December 14 to 18. New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink said there were already indications that the three matches against Brendon McCullum's team would attract the same kind of attendances as the two home Tests against Australia in February and March. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Ollie Robinson wants to put his name forward to take over from Stuart Broad in England's bowling attack and believes the team is close to dominating world cricket.

“In the past, there has often been a lot of talk in New Zealand about the popularity of Test cricket – without it translating into ticket sales or television ratings,” he said. “The difference from last summer, and in terms of the upcoming Tests against England, is that interest is turning into bums on seats and delivering record viewership.” England host the West Indies in July before Sri Lanka visits in August and September during a summer when attention may be more focused on limited-overs cricket. Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Ollie Pope defends Bazball by saying England don't need to reinvent the wheel after their Test series defeat to India.

The T20 World Cup takes place in the West Indies and the United States in June, while England also have a five-match ODI series against Australia in September. England currently sit last in the World Test Championship rankings after a 4-1 defeat to India early this year. England have won just three of 10 matches since the start of the 2023/25 edition and need a major turnaround if they are to have any chance of reaching next year's final at Lord's. Watch every match of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June live on Sky Sports, as well as England's previous T20 series against Pakistan. You can also stream the action with NOW. Advertising content | Stream Sky Sports NOW Image:

NOW TV PROMO APRIL 2024



Stream Sky Sports live without a contract with a monthly or daily membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and much more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13111269/new-zealand-vs-england-itinerary-for-2024-test-tour-confirms-matches-in-christchurch-wellington-and-hamilton The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos