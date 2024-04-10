Scuffle allegedly involving football players cancels UI event





The Vandal Summerfest event has raised more than $60,000 for the Vandal Scholarship Fund over the past three years, with a goal of an additional $35,000 by 2024.

MOSCOW, Idaho This article originally appeared in The Lewiston Stand. The West Treasure Valley Chapter of the Vandal Scholarship Fund voted 17-1 to cancel the fourth annual Vandal Summerfest event scheduled for June 6, eliminating an estimated $35,000 in donations. According to an email from chapter president Marg Chipman, a Feb. 10 incident on the UI campus in Moscow reportedly involved 40 to 45 football players, some wearing ski masks and carrying broken PVC pipes , the direct cause of the decision to cancel the event. Moscow police responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 10 for a large fight involving several people, according to a dispatch report. According to Moscow Police Commander Tyson Berrett, witnesses at the scene said Idaho football players were involved. EMTs treated two to three students at the scene. According to the email obtained by the Lewiston Tribune, when the players were told to leave by a senior civil engineering student from Weiser, one of the defensive linemen (whom they were all able to identify since he was not wearing a mask) punched him . in the face, knocking him unconscious, breaking his nose and causing a concussion. People have died from similar blows, Chipman said in the email. And we are so grateful that that didn't happen. But who knows what long-term effects this trauma will have, both physically and psychologically, on him and his family, which includes five generations of Vandals. The Vandal Summerfest event has raised more than $60,000 for the VSF over the past three years, with a goal of an additional $35,000 by 2024. After this incident, none of us could see ourselves going out to solicit sponsorships or sell tickets in light of this situation, Chipman said. Not when one of us was brutally attacked. According to Chipman's email, the victim's father was the largest sponsor for the three years the event lasted. We know there is an ongoing investigation, Chipman said. …These kids need to be held accountable; they represent not only themselves, but thousands of Vandals who came before them, many of whom contribute their hard-earned money to educate these student-athletes. You can contact Trevan Pixley at 208-848-2290, [email protected] or on Twitter @TreebTalks This article originally appeared in the Lewiston Tribune, read more at lmtribune.com. Check out the latest news from the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB: Download the KTVB News mobile app Apple iOS: Click here to download Google Play: Click here to download Watch FREE news stories on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel Stream live for FREE on YEAR: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for 'KTVB'. Stream live for FREE on FIRE TV: Find KTVB and click Download to download.

