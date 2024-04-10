Sports
Corridor Cross Checks: Nico Blachman struggles through his career as a hockey vagabond
CEDAR RAPIDS – Check out his page on the Internet Hockey Database www.hockeydb.com. It's all you need to know Nico Blachmans career.
Never in one place for too long. Never in one competition for too long.
Never give up, keep playing the game he loves until no one gives him a jersey anymore. He has played for twenty junior, college and professional teams in ten years, the twentieth of which was the Iowa Heartlanders.
My journey has been a long one, but honestly, my hockey journey has been my life, said Blachman, a winger who turns 26 on Thursday. I left home at 13, and every season since then it's been a new team, a new place to live. You meet a lot of people. Yes, it's been a long time, it's been eventful. But it was great, it was great. It has made me who I am today.
There is very little about Blachman's compelling story that isn't interesting. He grew up in Aventura, Florida, a kid who played roller hockey before transitioning to the ice.
He attended prep school at Shattuck-Saint Marys, Minnesota, where one of his teammates was Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.
“I had 24 points in 50 games, and he had 163 points in 50 games,” Blachman said.
Determined to make his way in hockey, but realizing he wasn't the most skilled player around, Blachman decided he would play an enforcement role from then on. He received a tryout camp invite for the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2014 and was added to the American Hockey League club's affiliate roster after having five fights in four camp games.
I realized, 'Wow, that's what I need to do,'” he said.
He played four regular-season games with Sioux Falls later that season, and then seven the following season for the USHL's Chicago Steel, but sitting in the penalty box for 15 minutes for each altercation (five for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct) was a deterrent. , so he found his way to Quebec to play for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
He spent the next four years bouncing around Canada, including a stint in Canadian college hockey before turning pro. Blachman has played for eight teams in the ECHLone in the Southern Professional Hockey League and one in the North American hockey league in Quebec.
This season alone, he played with Kalamazoo, Adirondack and Iowa of the ECHL and the Laval Petrioliers of the LNAH. Blachman was cleared off waivers from Adirondack in March and has one assist and 40 penalty minutes in 11 games for the Heartlanders.
I sometimes told him that you have to play on the edge, but that you cannot cross the line. For the most part, he has, Heartlanders coach Derek Damon said. With him in the lineup, we're above .500. He gives us something I thought we lacked. We have been tested a little too much this year. When he was in the lineup, that wasn't the case. It's important to have a man like that.
Guys who play this role are a lot harder to find these days, Blachman said. I really believe they are necessary. You're starting to see it a lot more in the NHL now. For me, it's a decision I've made. I'm not afraid to (fight). I'm going against another man, I have confidence in myself. I thought: yes, I will do it, if it helps me.
Blachman has a wife, Sarah, and a 10-month-old daughter, Ella Sofia, who have been by his side this hockey season everywhere he has gone but Coralville. The family will be reunited when the Heartlanders season ends this weekend.
A more permanent situation would be very nice. But Blachman wants to play hockey as long as possible, continue to improve his overall game and provide a physical element.
It's been a long journey, but I still feel fresh, I feel young, I feel like I can still keep it going, he said. I would like to have a little more stability because I have a daughter. But it was wonderful to be able to live in so many places and meet so many people.
I like to joke with the boys in the locker room. I love that kind of stuff, and I think that's my favorite part of the game. We were pretty much still kids when we walked into that locker room. Yes, we have a job to do, and it's serious business, this job is my whole life, it's all I have. It's as serious as it gets, but at the same time we play child's play for a living.
The last week
Both Corridor clubs will conclude their 2023-2024 season this week.
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have their home finale against Des Moines on Friday evening at 7:05 PM and then travel to Dubuque for a game on Saturday evening. The Riders were officially eliminated United States Hockey League last week's play-off game.
Fan Appreciation Night for the Riders will include prizes given out during the game.
The Heartlanders host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday and Friday evenings at 6:35 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night is Saturday night at 6:05 against the Kansas City Mavericks.
The club will sponsor a pregame tailgate from 3 to 5 p.m. on the Xtream Arena plaza outside the main entrance. Games, food trucks and drinks will be available during the tailgate, which will give out prizes such as Heartlanders jerseys, zamboni rides, team store gift certificates and other items.
Notes: (319)-398-8258, [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thegazette.com/minor-league-sports/corridor-cross-checks-nico-blachman-battles-through-career-as-hockey-vagabond/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Jonathan Majors avoids prison for assaulting ex-girlfriend
- Corridor Cross Checks: Nico Blachman struggles through his career as a hockey vagabond
- The story behind NextZen Minds' innovation success
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Allergy season is early this year | Health News
- “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claims the eclipse is caused by climate change
- Francis Ford Coppola's megalopolis would face a steep rise
- Women's tennis falls in Southern Virginia
- Authorities search for owner of lost strawberry cat
- Here's what's on the juror questionnaire for the Trump criminal trial
- This could be actor Jason from GTA 6
- Google unveils Arm-based data center processors, new AI chips