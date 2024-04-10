Corridor Cross Checks: Nico Blachman struggles through his career as a hockey vagabond





CEDAR RAPIDS – Check out his page on the Internet Hockey Database www.hockeydb.com. It's all you need to know Nico Blachmans career.

Never in one place for too long. Never in one competition for too long.

Never give up, keep playing the game he loves until no one gives him a jersey anymore. He has played for twenty junior, college and professional teams in ten years, the twentieth of which was the Iowa Heartlanders.

My journey has been a long one, but honestly, my hockey journey has been my life, said Blachman, a winger who turns 26 on Thursday. I left home at 13, and every season since then it's been a new team, a new place to live. You meet a lot of people. Yes, it's been a long time, it's been eventful. But it was great, it was great. It has made me who I am today.

There is very little about Blachman's compelling story that isn't interesting. He grew up in Aventura, Florida, a kid who played roller hockey before transitioning to the ice.

He attended prep school at Shattuck-Saint Marys, Minnesota, where one of his teammates was Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

“I had 24 points in 50 games, and he had 163 points in 50 games,” Blachman said.

Determined to make his way in hockey, but realizing he wasn't the most skilled player around, Blachman decided he would play an enforcement role from then on. He received a tryout camp invite for the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2014 and was added to the American Hockey League club's affiliate roster after having five fights in four camp games.

I realized, 'Wow, that's what I need to do,'” he said.

He played four regular-season games with Sioux Falls later that season, and then seven the following season for the USHL's Chicago Steel, but sitting in the penalty box for 15 minutes for each altercation (five for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct) was a deterrent. , so he found his way to Quebec to play for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He spent the next four years bouncing around Canada, including a stint in Canadian college hockey before turning pro. Blachman has played for eight teams in the ECHLone in the Southern Professional Hockey League and one in the North American hockey league in Quebec.





This season alone, he played with Kalamazoo, Adirondack and Iowa of the ECHL and the Laval Petrioliers of the LNAH. Blachman was cleared off waivers from Adirondack in March and has one assist and 40 penalty minutes in 11 games for the Heartlanders.

I sometimes told him that you have to play on the edge, but that you cannot cross the line. For the most part, he has, Heartlanders coach Derek Damon said. With him in the lineup, we're above .500. He gives us something I thought we lacked. We have been tested a little too much this year. When he was in the lineup, that wasn't the case. It's important to have a man like that.

Guys who play this role are a lot harder to find these days, Blachman said. I really believe they are necessary. You're starting to see it a lot more in the NHL now. For me, it's a decision I've made. I'm not afraid to (fight). I'm going against another man, I have confidence in myself. I thought: yes, I will do it, if it helps me.

Blachman has a wife, Sarah, and a 10-month-old daughter, Ella Sofia, who have been by his side this hockey season everywhere he has gone but Coralville. The family will be reunited when the Heartlanders season ends this weekend.

A more permanent situation would be very nice. But Blachman wants to play hockey as long as possible, continue to improve his overall game and provide a physical element.

It's been a long journey, but I still feel fresh, I feel young, I feel like I can still keep it going, he said. I would like to have a little more stability because I have a daughter. But it was wonderful to be able to live in so many places and meet so many people.

I like to joke with the boys in the locker room. I love that kind of stuff, and I think that's my favorite part of the game. We were pretty much still kids when we walked into that locker room. Yes, we have a job to do, and it's serious business, this job is my whole life, it's all I have. It's as serious as it gets, but at the same time we play child's play for a living.

The last week

Both Corridor clubs will conclude their 2023-2024 season this week.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have their home finale against Des Moines on Friday evening at 7:05 PM and then travel to Dubuque for a game on Saturday evening. The Riders were officially eliminated United States Hockey League last week's play-off game.

Fan Appreciation Night for the Riders will include prizes given out during the game.

The Heartlanders host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday and Friday evenings at 6:35 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night is Saturday night at 6:05 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

The club will sponsor a pregame tailgate from 3 to 5 p.m. on the Xtream Arena plaza outside the main entrance. Games, food trucks and drinks will be available during the tailgate, which will give out prizes such as Heartlanders jerseys, zamboni rides, team store gift certificates and other items.

