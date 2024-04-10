A crash course in cultural exchanges

Students and teachers from the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center posed for a photo on Qianmen Street in Beijing on March 25. [Photo provided to China Daily]



From March 24 to 31, a group of 15 students from Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, a charter school in San Fernando, California, United States, embarked on an educational and cultural exchange trip in three cities in China: Beijing, Suzhou and Shanghai.

For Ian Sierra, a 15-year-old student from Vaughn, this was his first time traveling abroad, and he was both nervous and excited.

“I felt like if I messed up a little bit, it would really affect the image of the whole group,” he said. “When I interacted with people in China, I served as a representative of my school, California and my country.”

Despite his initial concerns, Sierra made a pact with his friends that they would expand their horizons, try new things, and take the initiative to interact with people.

Michael Sosa, 17, a senior from Vaughn, also started the trip with an open mind. “I had no specific image or expectations of China before my arrival. Instead, I saw myself as a blank canvas on which I will paint as I explore the country.”

Both Sierra and Sosa discovered new culinary delights. In Beijing, Sierra sampled bravely douzhia fermented soy milk known to challenge even the taste buds of locals, but he downed three bowls without hesitation.

Sosa had a hot pot for the first time. “One of the hot broths was spicy, but I really enjoyed it, probably because of my Mexican background. I could eat even spicier food than my host family, whose family is from Hunan province,” Sosa said.

Sierra found the highlight of their trip in the exchange and homestay program at Beijing No.4 High School International Campus (BHSFIC), where they spent more than two days.

“My host family, his parents, fellow Chinese students and everyone else were very welcoming and sociable. I felt like I had become part of a close-knit and interconnected community,” he said.

Sierra was also excited to explore the differences between the two countries' education systems.

“I tried my hand at table tennis after classes ended, and the Chinese students played like pros,” he said. “In the United States, students usually play sports through clubs and sports teams. Here at BHSFIC they have a table tennis table in the lobby, and students can take some time out to play table tennis during recess. Sports here are more recreational, which I found quite interesting.”

The exchange of knowledge was mutual. Li Weiyou, a 15-year-old student from BHSFIC and Sosa's homestay partner, was pleasantly surprised by his American counterpart.

“Before I knew Michael, I thought American students were more focused on personal development than academics. But Michael proved me wrong; he thrives in both, having taken multiple AP courses (advanced high school courses that earn college credit ) and also participated in a dozen activities and clubs,” Li said.

Ian Chan, 15, a sophomore from Vaughn, was also impressed by his host family, Fang Xinghe, a student at BHSFIC. “He didn't seem like an outspoken person, but he opened up to me, told me things about his life in China and was eager to learn more about my life and culture,” Chan said. “I also discovered that Fang and his classmates are very good at independent learning and organizing clubs themselves.”

Yvonne Chan, founder and director of Vaughn, strongly believes in the importance of language acquisition. Vaughn has even incorporated Mandarin into his curriculum.

“Languages ​​are a basic requirement for good communication, which even includes sign language and body language,” she said.

Hou Yuxuan, 15, a 10th grader from BHSFIC, agreed. “My father speaks Japanese and so does my host family Sammy. They communicated in Japanese while I spoke to Sammy in Chinese and English. I think having a shared language helped her adapt more quickly and bond with us to build,” Hou said.

Looking back on their time in China, many Vaughn students felt that they still have a long way to go in learning Mandarin.

“I took classes at school, but they were mainly Chinese textbooks. During my visit I picked up many expressions used in everyday conversation contexts, such as 'dui', which is similar to saying 'yes' in English,” Sierra said .

Both Vaughn and BHSFIC students benefited from the experience and realized the limitations of virtual knowledge compared to first-hand experiences.

“As a generation that grew up with technology and media, we have access to information about other countries online. However, some things you can only understand personally if you experience them yourself,” says Ian Chan. “If I had not taken this trip, I would not have learned about high school life from Chinese students and how hospitable and open-minded Chinese people are.”

For Sierra, the weeklong trip even influenced his future career aspirations. “I used to consider being a math teacher in the United States. Now I'm thinking about teaching English in Beijing or Shanghai.”

Gong Siyong, 16, a student at BHSFIC and Sierra's homestay partner, said an immersive exchange experience is very different from simply touring a country.

“Our time together has made me realize that students from both schools have their unique personalities and outstanding qualities. We have more similarities than differences, and those differences can be embraced and understood,” Gong said.

Although Sierra has returned to the US, he and Gong still keep in touch via WeChat. “I gave Sierra a set of building blocks with traditional Chinese elements as a gift, and he sent me a photo of the finished product a few days ago,” Gong said.

“The students will stay in touch. You start with the young people who have the right attitude, and those kids who have a good attitude for collaboration may very well become world leaders one day,” Yvonne Chan said.