Cyclones win Tiger Collegiate – Iowa State University Athletics





COLUMBIA, Mo. – With a score of 841 (-11) through three rounds, the Cyclones take home first place at Tiger Collegiate, beating No. 37 Missouri by just two strokes (843). Jack Lundin of No. 37 Missouri won individually with a score of 200, while Dominic Clemons of Stetson was second with a score of 202. Lukas Gutschevsky carded a 204 and finished in third place with all rounds in the 60s. Gutschewski's third round was his best card, a 67 with five birdies. Paul Beauvy finished in 16th place with a first-round 68, tying his season's low round. Beauvy scored a three-round 212, just one stroke behind his season low. Owen Sawyer tied for 27th after carding a 214. Sawyer improved his second-round score by seven strokes with six birdies in the third round and 12 birdies over the three rounds. Lucas Pany achieved a score of 217 in three rounds, with his first round being the best with a 68. Pany finished with a score of four over par, leaving him tied for 42nd. Zach May shot his best round of the tournament in the final round. May improved his second-round score by seven strokes for a three-round score of 222. May had five birdies in the final round, three of which came within six holes. Dianchao Wu competed as an individual and finished in 55th place with a score of 219 after carding ten birdies over the three rounds. The Tiger Collegiate win will be the Cyclones' third win this season following their two wins in the fall at the Iowa Fall Classic and the Zach Johnson Invitational. This marks the first time since 2016-17 that the Cyclones have won three tournaments in one season. The Iowa State men's golf team posted a three-round score of 841, their lowest tournament score this season, which will also put the 2023-2024 team in the record book for the Low 54-Hole Tournament. The Iowa State men's golf team has one more tournament in the month of April. The Cyclones travel to Trinity, Texas for the Big 12 Championship beginning Monday, April 22 and ending on Wednesday, April 24. Team scores:

1. Iowa State 277-287-277=841

2. #37Missouri 275-284-284=843

T3. Central Arkansas 278-275-291=844

T3. San Francisco 287-271-286=844

T5. St. Mary's (California) 281-287-282=850

T5. Stetson 280-282-288=850

7. Lip comb 287-279-286=852

8. State of Kansas 282-294-284=860

T9. Minnesota 282-290-289=861

T9. Wyoming 291-283-287=861

11. #36 Chattanooga 299-281-283=863

12.Louisiana 282-286-297=865

13. South Carolina 290-292-286=868

14. Rutgers 287-289-293=869

T15. Arkansas State 288-294-298=880

T15. Alabama 288-296-296=880

17. State of South Dakota 296-291-298=885

18. Linden wood 299-301-299=899 Iowa State Scores:

3. Lukas Gutschevski 68-69-67=204

T16. Paul Beauvy 68-71-73=212

T27. Owen Sawyer 73-74-67=214

T42. Lucas Pany 68-73-76=217

T55. Dianchao Wu (Ind.) 72-71-76=219

T67. Zach May 75-77-70=222

