UW football player accused of two rapes in Seattle





According to court documents, Tylin “Tybo” Rogers played in the Huskies' College Football Playoff games after the allegations.

SEATTLE A University of Washington (UW) football player arrested in connection with two rape cases in Seattle last year, played in two of the team's playoff games following the allegations, according to court documents released Tuesday. Seattle police said they arrested Tylin “Tybo” Tamis Rogers, 18, around 9 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Montlake Boulevard. Police said Rogers was booked into the King County Jail and was charged Tuesday with second- and third-degree rape. His bail was $150,000 per rape case, according to court documents. He has since posted bail. UW said Tuesday that Rogers has been suspended from all team activities. Detectives began investigating the suspect after a Seattle Central Community College student said she was raped in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in October 2023. Investigators believed Rogers was involved in another rape case in the University District as of November 2023. The second victim was a 22-year-old student at the University of Washington. According to court documents, Rogers met the first victim after matching with her on Tinder in August 2023. Rogers met her at her apartment on October 23, ignored her pleas and forced her to perform a sex act for 10 minutes, according to court documents. Authorities said in court documents that the victim reported the rape on Oct. 28, 2023, and took a sexual assault exam at Harborview Medical Center. Rogers met the second victim at a Halloween party on Greek Row in UW and matched with her on Tinder, according to court documents. Police said Rogers was immediately violent toward the victim when he entered her apartment, where he assaulted her for 20 minutes. At one point, the woman told police Rogers “used one of his hands to strangle her.” The second woman reported the incident to UW and their Title IX office on Nov. 28, police said. Rogers was suspended from team activities in November 2023, according to authorities. The freshman running back did not travel with the team for its 34-31 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1. At the time, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told Sports Illustrated that the team was “working on some things, some challenges that he's had off the field,” the court documents revealed. KING 5 reached Grubb by phone and asked if he was aware of the rape allegations when that video was recorded. He did not answer that question and said he did not feel comfortable commenting on the case. Grubb was hired as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks after UW's winning season. Officials said there were multiple emails within the UW Athletic Department confirming Rogers should be removed from the team's travel roster for the Pac-12 championship game, but there was no documentation of the reasons for the move. However, the freshman running back was allowed to appear in the Huskies' two College Football Playoff games a month later. Rogers recorded five carries for 19 yards in the Huskies' semifinal victory over the Texas Longhorns on January 1 and rushed for two yards in the National Championship Game against the Michigan Wolverines on January 8. If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Additional resources are available at the Washington State Department of Health website. This is a development story. Check back for updates. Download our free KING 5 app to stay up to date on news stories from across western Washington.

