Week 25 Hockey Release – Big Ten Conference





OFFICIAL EDITION Michigan sets its sights on a national championship as the 2023-2024 college hockey season comes to a close on April 11-13 at the NCAA Frozen Four in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Michigan will face overall No. 1 seed Boston College on Thursday at 8 a.m. :30 a.m. ET at the Xcel Energy Center. The match will be preceded by No. 3 seed Denver vs. No. 2 seed Boston U. at 5:00 PM ET. The Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, will host the Frozen Four for the fourth time (2002, 2011, 2018, 2024). Saint Paul will conduct its seventh Frozen Four and the Twin Cities will hold the event for the ninth time. Michigan has captured nine NCAA titles (1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1964, 1996, 1998) and can take over the all-time lead with two wins this week. The Wolverines are currently tied with Denver. The NCAA will crown its 76th champion on Saturday when the title game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Since Big Ten Hockey's inception in 2013-14, the conference has sent ten teams to the Frozen Four, including Michigan for three consecutive years. Three teams have advanced to the championship game as the conference looks to crown its first national champion.

Big Ten appearances in the Frozen Four (since 2014)

Michigan 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024

Minnesota 2014, 2022, 2023

Notre Dame 2017, 2018

Ohio State 2018 NCAA National Semifinal Michigan (23-14-3) vs. Boston College (33-5-1) 10/4-ranked Michigan earned a trip to the Frozen Four after defeating North Dakota (4-3) and Michigan State (5-2) to capture the Maryland Heights (Mo.) regional title on March 31. Dylan Duke was named the region's Most Outstanding Player and was joined on the all-region team by Jake Barczewski, Gavin Brindley, TJ Hughes, Frank Nazar III and Marshall Warren. Michigan State's Artyom Levshunov was also named to the team. Michigan has a 12-7 all-time record against Boston College, including a 4-2 mark in the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines are 4-1 against BC in the NCAA semifinals. Michigan States' Adam Nightingale and Brandon Naurato of Michigan have been named finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, presented annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Head Coach of the Year. Nightingale led the Spartans to the Big Ten Championship, the Big Ten Tournament title and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Naurato, a Penrose finalist for the second year in a row, has led the Wolverines to the Frozen Four and a 5-1 postseason record. The winner will be announced on Wednesday. The national awards winners will be announced Friday, culminating with the announcement of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award at 6 p.m. ET (NHL Network) at the RiverCentre Convention Center in Saint Paul. The Hobey is given to the best player in college hockey. Other awards presented include the Mike Richter Award (top goaltender), Tim Taylor Award (top rookie), Derek Hines Award (unsung hero), the Hockey Humanitarian Award (best citizen) and the AHCA/CCM All-America Teams. Tweet #B1GHockey

