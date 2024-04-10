Kansas State University





NORMAN, OK. The Kansas State women's golf team posted an 11-over-par 299 round in the morning to claim the fifth seed before losing their first-round match against Texas Tech 4-1 in the Match Play in Jimmie on Monday afternoon. Austin, held at the par-72, 6,512-yard Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. The Kansas State women's golf team posted an 11-over-par 299 round in the morning to claim the fifth seed before losing their first-round match against Texas Tech 4-1 in the Match Play in Jimmie on Monday afternoon. Austin, held at the par-72, 6,512-yard Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. Kansas State's stroke play round, used to seed the eight-team match play bracket, was junior Carla Bernat who fired her 11th under-par round of the spring at 1-under-par 71 while a sophomore Noa van Beek went 1 over par 73. In their first match of the event, the Wildcats claimed a win from Bernat, who defeated Cameron Freund of the Red Raiders 3 and 2. The match was tied through 12 holes, but Bernat won numbers 13, 14 and 16 to end the match. K-State fell in a trio of games that came down to the wire as Van Beek and freshmen Julia Ballester Barrio each lost 1 Up, while another freshman, Alena Navarro lost 2&1. van Beek had a three-hole lead over Gala Dumez entering at number 15, but she lost each of the next four holes and dropped the match. Ballester Barrio, who was not part of the scoring lineup for the stroke play round, trailed three holes after No. 8 against Kylee Loewe. She fought back to within one hole twice, but was never able to tie the match. Navarro, who shot a 4-over par 76 in the morning, also trailed three holes early against Lauren Zaretsky before the Mexico City product tied the match after hole No. 11. However, Navarro dropped Nos. 13 and 15 before he ultimately suffered. the loss. Senior Haley Vargas who went 7-over par 79 in the morning, lost her match to Klara Hurtova, 8&7. K-State will face No. 8 seed Oklahoma State, which lost its Monday afternoon match to top-seeded Oklahoma, on Tuesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. at the No. 5 hole. The Wildcats will then face either Tulane or Houston for their final. match of the event on Tuesday afternoon. Live results can be followed on www.Golfstat.com.

