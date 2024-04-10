Nitish Kumar Reddy: A record breaker in age-group cricket, best under-16 cricketer and now an IPL star | Ipl news





Invest in him. He is the next big thing, not just in franchise cricket. Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari's quote tweeted an old message on

As a 20-year-old, you must have serious potential to break into the SRH XI this year, with a host of international stars headlining the batting and bowling departments. Nitish pulled off a breezy win over Chennai Super Kings with his eight-ball 14 cameo at number six, which culminated in a six, and had done enough to get another try.

Batsman who can bowl at medium pace. Rarely good! Vihari further wrote in his post. Next superstar https://t.co/s8apIXPmAS Hanuma Vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 9, 2024 With SRH's vaunted batting order collapsing to 27 for two and later 64 for four against the Punjab Kings, Nitish was promoted as a stopgap to No. 4, ahead of Heinrich Klaasen and impact replacement Rahul Tripathi. The Vizag lad raced off the blocks with a couple of boundaries against Harpreet Brar before smashing Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran for sixes in the space of three deliveries. He grabbed his chance with a huge run of twenty against Brar, hitting two sixes and as many fours, catapulting SRH to a match-winning total (182). None of his teammates could exceed 25. He also scored three overs at an average pace just four years after he started bowling seriously. His first IPL wicket came with an adept, slower bouncer that got the better of Jitesh Sharma. Brilliant knock, great catch, crucial bowling! Nitish Kumar Reddy made his presence known today and won the Player of the Match Award Score card https://t.co/JP3mpkETgx #TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/QBpsw9vM69 IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024 A record breaker In his early teens, Nitish idolized India's batting maestro Virat Kohli as he dominated a first-class batting role for Andhra in age-group cricket. Nitish's breakout year was the 2017-18 season where he rewrote the record books in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Nitish amassed 1,237 runs at an astonishing average of 176.41, the highest total in the history of the tournament. Amazingly, his run streak included a triple hundred, two centuries, two fifties and a 366-ball 441 against Nagaland. Nitish was adjudged Best Cricketer in the Under-16 category by the BCCI at its annual awards ceremony in 2018 when he chanced upon his batting idol Virat. 64 runs

37 Balls

4 Celebrate

5 Sixes Nitish Kumar Reddy set the stage on fire with his blitz #TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH | @SunRisers Look at that knock IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024 The bodyguards were in the way and I couldn't meet him (Kohli), he would comment a few years later. However, with increasing demands on his body, Nitish was forced to reconsider his role as a top-class bat and new ball bowler. Even in the U-19 circuit he was under my supervision. Although he could play at the top and also open the bowling alley, it was too much to ask of him at the time. We decided to move him to the middle order and improve his focus with the ball, says Nirmal Kumar, the current Andhra coach. While his batting returns were nominal in the lower order, the bowling all-rounder tag landed him in the senior Andhra team in early 2020 before becoming a regular across all formats from 2021 onwards. Nitish has picked up 25 wickets each in the last two Ranji Trophy editions, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for Andhra during a quarter-final match this season. While his pace may still be in the works, Nirmal was pleased to see Nitish's batting emerge in the longer format with over 350 runs in the Ranji season, including a 159 against Bihar. He is one of the best all-round talents in India who can bat as well as ball. He is by far the strongest player in the Andhra side and a very good all-round fielder and specialist slip catcher. A special counter-attacking innings from Nitish Kumar Reddy He leads #SRH's fight back with some glorious shots Watch the match LIVE @JioCinema And @StarSportsIndia#TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/6SFysFcqKz IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024 He is open to any responsibility we propose and ready to play in any position. Can throw the yorkers, bouncers and death over the full package, notes Nirmal. What stands out to me this season is how he made tough runs. During Ranji's quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh, he had collected four wickets in the second innings, and we set him at 3 after an early collapse. He was able to take it out short and breathe new life into our innings. Even though we lost, the memory of his willingness to go the extra mile at any time stands out, he adds. Nitish's father, Mutyala, reveals his ward's turning point: a crucial encounter with India's premier all-rounder, Hardik, at the National Cricket Academy. During his U19 days spent at the NCA, he got a chance to speak to Hardik Pandya. And since then he just wanted to be an all-rounder. 50 for Nitish Reddy The local boy turns it on #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/GguSBFYiFc JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 9, 2024 Mutyala joined his sons' drive, so much so that he quit his job outside Visakhapatnam to support Nitish in his journey. I was working in Hindustan Zinc when I was transferred to Udaipur. Since I didn't know Hindi, I was unsure whether to go or not. I ended up staying in Vizag only because of Nitish's cricket. Although he had not played for the state, he played well in district cricket. His coaches insisted that Nitish had a good future, so I decided to quit the job and shape his career,” Mutyala told The Indian Express. The hardships have paid off and Nitish has taken his first step towards meeting Hardik in national colours. (Enter Venkata Krishna B)

