Lake Travis football parent sues district over peanut allergy incident
The family of former Lake Travis High School football player Carter Mannon has filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging officials failed to address an incident last fall in accordance with anti-bullying and anti-discrimination laws after two of Mannon's teammates had stuffed his gear and shoes with peanuts before a game. competition last fall.
In the lawsuit, the family claims the district took no action to prevent bullying against their son and that teammates knew Mannon was severely allergic to peanut products. The lawsuit was filed Saturday by Shawna Mannon, Carter's mother.
“There is no rhyme or reason to the timing (of the complaint),” she told the American Statesman on Tuesday. “We had exhausted our resources. We had done our due diligence. We are taking the legal route because we did not get what we wanted.'
The October incident that started it all
The October 5 incident generated widespread attention and outrage in the community.
Shawna Mannon testified at a school board meeting in November that her son had been bullied by two players on the Cavaliers' football team. At the time of the incident, head coach and athletic director Hank Carter suspended the players for two games, a punishment that some parents said was too lenient.
The district later ruled that the incident did not meet the “legal definition” of bullying, the lawsuit said.
Carter, along with Lake Travis Superintendent Paul Norton, Lake Travis High School Principal Debbie Garinger and Assistant Principal Sandy Surdy are named as suspects. The Statesman contacted the defendants for comment on Tuesday.
The Lake Travis District takes allegations of bullying and harassment seriously, the district said in a statement.
“We responded immediately upon learning of this situation and conducted a thorough investigation,” the district said in the statement. “We disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit and we look forward to responding through the appropriate legal channels. The safety of our students and employees is our top priority.”
Family wants changes to happen at LTISD
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, seeks $1.5 million in damages. The lawsuit also asks that a judge compel the school district to provide training to staff and students about disability-based harassment, adopt policies to address student complaints about disability-based discrimination, and modify programs to stop “engaging in unconstitutional and unlawful acts.” “
The lawsuit alleges the district failed to comply with state law on stopping persistent bullying, addressing cyberbullying or adequately disciplining the students involved.
The lawsuit also alleges that the district did not investigate the incident until after Shawna Mannon's testimony before the board in November and that the investigation reached a “wrong conclusion” that “simply contradicts the legal definition of bullying.”
Carter Mannon, who recently transferred to Vandegrift, “suffered persistent intimidation, bullying and disability-based attacks by teammates due to his life-threatening peanut allergies, with one perpetrator calling the actions 'attempted murder,'” according to the lawsuit. .
“Despite Carter Mannon's efforts to seek help from school authorities, LTISD was deliberately indifferent to the ongoing bullying. It failed to intervene or provide shelter, properly supervise students and staff, or enforce disciplinary actions imposed by state law on students who commit assault. ” the lawsuit said.
According to Shawna Mannon, her son told his teammates that he could die from exposure to peanut products. He developed hives on one arm, but was able to play a game that evening.
How food allergies are classified by the U.S. Department of Education
On Tuesday, Shawna Mannon said this wasn't the first time her son had been exposed to peanuts at school. When Carter Mannon was a freshman, he bit into a cookie with peanuts in it. It said “Big Cookie” but had no ingredients and no barcode.
According to Shawna Mannon, her son went into anaphylactic shock. He felt his airways closing. He ran to the nurses' station and an EpiPen was used before leaving in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.
In March, several students on the football team said at a school board meeting that they believed there had been no bullying and that Carter Mannon did not need medical attention after finding peanuts in his locker.
The U.S. Department of Education classifies food allergies as a disability covered by Section 504 if the allergy limits one or more of a student's major life activities, such as walking, breathing or learning. Section 504 is a federal designation that protects people from discrimination based on their disability and requires schools to provide a free and appropriate public education.
Carter Mannon will have two years of eligibility at Vandegrift.
