Nielsen and West's Late Inning Heroics lift softball to 5-2 victory over South Dakota





Next game: near Connecticut 4/12/2024 | 6:00 PM April 12 (Fri) / 6:00 PM bee Connecticut History OMAHA, Neb. A two-run double in the sixth inning by senior Cayla Nielsen and a two-run home run from the sophomore Lily West helped the Creighton softball team to a 5-2 victory over South Dakota on Tuesday night at the Creighton Sports Complex. The win moved the Bluejays to 24-16 on the season, while the loss dropped the Coyotes to 18-23. An early pitchers' duel saw South Dakota put the first dent on the scoreboard, scoring their only two runs in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back singles from Alivia Conte and Tatum Villotta and a walk from Gabby Moser loaded the bases for Delaney White, who hit a two-run single to center to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. The Bluejays answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third on a sophomore single Ella Dalton a walk to senior Emma Rosonke and a wild pitch put runners on second and third base with no outs. After a strikeout sophomore Erika Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left, allowing Dalton to score the Bluejay's first run of the game and cut the deficit to 2-1. After a few scoreless frames that saw sophomores Natalia Puchino Striking out the side in the top of the sixth, Creighton stepped to the plate to make some noise. The Jays did just that, scoring four runs on two hits to take a 5-2 lead. Senior Alyssa Gappa started collecting the 20ehit-by-pitch of her Bluejays career and tied for sixth with Sami Herbster on the all-time hit-by-pitch record list. Perez followed with a six-pitch walk before advancing on another Coyotes wild pitch. With runners on second and third base, Nielsen stepped up and delivered a two-out, two-run double to left, giving the Jays a 3-2 lead. Three pitches later, West launched her second home run of the season over the left field wall to extend the Bluejays lead to 5-2. Down to their last three outs, South Dakota showed no signs of letting up as Conte recorded her second hit of the night to lead off the top of the seventh inning. However, back-to-back groundouts and an incredible diving catch at the end of the game from a true freshman Asten Pierson capped off the 5-2 come-from-behind win for Creighton. West followed the Bluejays attack with a pair of hits, while Puchino got her 17ewin of the season, with 3.0 scoreless frames of relief. Creighton is back in action this weekend as they return to BIG EAST play on the road at UConn. The three-game series with the Huskies begins on Friday, April 12 at 5:00 PM CT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2024/4/9/nielsen-and-wests-late-inning-heroics-lift-softball-to-5-2-win-over-south-dakota.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos