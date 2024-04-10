University of Washington football player arrested, accused of raping two women

SEATTLE (AP) — A University of Washington football player has been arrested and charged with raping two women in Seattle. Court documents show he played in two College Football Playoff games for the school after at least one of the allegations was known to the university.

Seattle police officers arrested 18-year-old Tylin Tybo Rogers on Friday and booked him into the King County Jail, KING-TV reported. He was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape and third-degree rape. His bail was set at $150,000 in both cases, according to court documents.

It was not immediately known whether Rogers, of Bakersfield, California, has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Jail records show he was released on bail. Attempts by The Associated Press to contact him were not immediately successful.

Rogers has been suspended from all team activities until further notice, the University of Washington athletics department said in a statement Tuesday. The university will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement as requested, the statement said.

A Seattle Central Community College student told police she was raped last year in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood. According to court documents, Rogers and the 19-year-old woman met and began messaging each other after matching on the Tinder dating app in August 2023. Rogers went to her apartment to hang out on Oct. 23 and attacked her, according to court documents.

Authorities said in court documents that the woman reported the alleged rape to police on Oct. 28 and completed a sexual assault kit at Harborview Medical Center.

A 22-year-old University of Washington student reported she was raped in the University District in November 2023, police said.

The woman met Rogers at a Halloween party in college and then matched with him on Tinder, according to court documents. Police said the two made plans to hang out a few weeks later and that upon entering her apartment, Rogers immediately became violent and attacked her. The woman told police that at one point Rogers used one of his hands to strangle her.

The second woman reported the alleged rape to the university on November 28, police said. Rogers allegedly called her on that date to confront her about the allegations, police said in court documents.

He was also suspended from team activities around the end of November 2023, according to court documents. The freshman running back did not travel with the team for its victory over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1.

At the time, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said during a news conference that Rogers was working on some things, some challenges he was having off the field, according to court documents. Rogers returned to team practices in mid-December, documents said.

Multiple emails were also sent within the University of Washington athletics department confirming that Rogers should be removed from the team's travel list for the Pac-12 championship game, but no documentation was provided as to the reasons for such action, the documents said. However, a month later he was allowed to appear in the Huskies' two College Football Playoff games.

Rogers recorded five carries for 19 yards in the Huskies' semifinal win over the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 1. The 18-year-old rushed for two yards in the National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 8.

Washington was coached last season by Kalen DeBoer, who left after the national championship game to take the head job at Alabama. Jedd Fisch is now Washington's head coach.

After practice Tuesday, Fisch told local news media that nothing had been brought to his attention about Rogers' suspension last year, or the reasons for it.

That's not why I was here, Fisch said. As soon as I learned of the allegations, as soon as they were brought to our attention, he was suspended indefinitely. I have no comment on what happened in the past. That has nothing to do with me.