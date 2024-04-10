Men's Tennis Hosts Midweek Doubleheader – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC No. 21 South Carolina men's tennis hosts SC State and North Carolina A&T on Wednesday for a doubleheader. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs meet at 11 a.m. and the Gamecocks and Aggies face off at 3 p.m. Both matches will take place at the Carolina Tennis Center, with gates opening one hour before first service. Parking for fans will be available in the dirt parking lot behind the women's side lanes. Fans must take the stairs through the parking garage to reach the upper level seating. As a reminder to fans, pets are not allowed in the Carolina Tennis Center. For those not in attendance, live streaming against South Carolina State will be available here with live statistics here. Live streaming can be found against NC A&T here with live statistics here. Gamecock notables South Carolina is ranked No. 21 in the ITA team rankings and has spent the entire 2024 season in the top 25.

In the ITA Singles Rankings senior Toby Samuel is at a new season high of No. 15. The native of Bournemouth, England, is currently riding an 11-match win streak and has an overall record of 14-4.

is at a new season high of No. 15. The native of Bournemouth, England, is currently riding an 11-match win streak and has an overall record of 14-4. Junior is also in singles Casey No who is 19-19 this season. He missed the last four games due to an injury.

who is 19-19 this season. He missed the last four games due to an injury. Lucas Andrade da Silva has also had an impressive run of late, winning seven of his last eight matches.

has also had an impressive run of late, winning seven of his last eight matches. In doubles, Samuel and Hoole are ranked thirteenth in the country. The duo is 9-4 this season, but haven't played together recently due to Hooles' injury. Scouting in the state of South Carolina South Carolina State is 10-5 overall this season and a perfect 4-0 in conference play. They are 3-5 when playing on the road and 5-0 in neutral court games.

The Bulldogs enter Wednesday's competition on a six-game win streak.

South Carolina State is the reigning three-time champion of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. Scouting North Carolina A&T North Carolina A&T is 12-3 overall this season and 1-3 when playing on the road.

Of their twelve wins this season, nine were sweeps. Series History vs. South Carolina State South Carolina is a perfect 11-0 all-time against South Carolina State.

The two teams first met in 1983, when the Gamecocks won 8-1 in Columbia.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met the past three seasons, with South Carolina winning the two most recent games 4-0.

Under head coach Jos CoffeeSouth Carolina is tied 9-0 against South Carolina State. Series History vs. North Carolina A&T This will be the first meeting on record between South Carolina and North Carolina A&T. For the latest South Carolina men's tennis information, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis).

