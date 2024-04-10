Grant Potulny addresses the state of NMU Hockey | WJMN

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – “We knew there would be a big turnover this year,” said NMU Head Coach, Grant Potulny.

With the implementation of the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2018, college athletics continues to evolve at a rapid pace. It affects all NCAA sports at all levels.

“We're still trying to figure this out as college athletics,” Potulny said. “It's not just hockey. There are 69 Division I quarterbacks from Power Five conferences in the portal. We're looking into it. I think the conversation should start a year ago today. We had seven rising juniors who were going to be seniors. Andre Ghantous and Michael Van Unen decided to stay back. So not that number is pushed to nine. We had a feeling there would be players who were seniors or 5th year seniors in the portal, making that number 12.

Adding to the equation, Potulny says athletes still had another year of eligibility during Covid season.

“So now in college athletics you get five years to complete four seasons. Now you have five years to complete five seasons. Many players, whether they aren't ready for professional hockey or aren't ready to move on with life, feel like they have unfinished business for several reasons. They exercise their right and option to study for a fifth year. This is often in a different place than where they started during the first four years.”

Each player had their own reason for entering the portal for a new destination.

“We've talked about that as we try to move the program forward. If you're talking about the portal, five of those guys sitting there are upperclassmen, so they're graduating. There are guys who wanted to play more. There are a few people using the portal for what it is intended for, different capabilities, and there are a few surprises.”

Potulny says portal problems are not unique to Northern Michigan.

“There are first-line players at a Big Ten school who made the tournament, first-liners, who are in the portal.”

The transfer portal isn't going away anytime soon. As any good coach would do, you must adapt and overcome the challenges in front of you.

“For us, we felt like if we tried to replicate that every year by trying to find the right pieces, we're at the mercy of whoever enters the portal,” Potulny said. “So the idea for us is that we're going to start with our own products and grow our own.”

Changing the game off the ice will likely mean a different approach in coming seasons.

“Literally, twelve seniors out and eleven freshmen,” Potulny said. “There's a connection there. Will we be young next year? Yeah, but I love the guys in that room. I love them. I think there are incredible people, they're really good players, and we have a really good freshman class and we're going to find some other guys in the portal.

Coach Potulny spoke about recent rumors from the Wildcat fan base.

“Also, a big part of it is outside perception,” Potulny said. “A perception that the sky is falling in Northern Michigan. The sky is not falling. We knew we would have a lot of turnover. We are prepared for the turnover. Did something happen that you didn't see coming? Certainly. But that happens all the time with every program. It's how you adapt to that and how you move your program forward.”

He says the focus needs to return to the incoming class of recruits. This year's class is considered one of the best in the country.

“There will be multiple NHL draft picks in this class. There will be multiple 20+ goal goals in the USHL. There are guys who lead the league and the team in scoring. There's depth to it, there's a Michigan flavor to it, there's a European flavor to it. We have worked very hard to get this class where it is and that follows two other very good classes. So I feel like our program is in a really good place going forward.

Although there are some vacancies in the team, Potulny will rely on the experience of his players who stick with the program.

“We have Van Unen and Colby Enns,” Potluny said. “These guys are coming back as veterans and seasoned players. I feel like this is the third good recruiting class we've had in a row and now some of those guys are going to be juniors. Our freshmen from last year are going to take a step. There are guys who are just getting there and there will be opportunities for role growth for them.

While it is difficult to see talented players leave for other destinations, Potulny remains optimistic about the future of the program.

“Honestly, I feel like I was almost the same as my freshman year when I came to North,” Potulny said. “There is so much newness in it, I have that feeling again and I am really looking forward to coaching this team next year.”