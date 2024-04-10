Opinion | Hong Kong takes gold with TV deal for Olympic Games





The Olympic Games provide a rare opportunity to bring nations and people together in the spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play. This applies not only to those who will have the privilege of participating in or personally witnessing the celebrated sporting spectacle in Paris this summer, but also to the many others who will be keen to share the joy and excitement from far away at home through television. That's why the Hong Kong government has once again stepped in and bought the broadcasting rights for local free-to-air television stations to broadcast the Games free of charge, and rightly so. Audiences got a taste of what was to come at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, where Hong Kong achieved its best medal crop with events shown live in shopping malls and government sporting venues. The city's community spirit and economy also received a much-needed boost as the world gradually emerged from the pandemic.

Announcing the decision that TVB, ViuTV and Hoy TV, as well as public broadcaster RTHK, will broadcast the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, CEO John Lee Ka-chiu said the public had high expectations for the Games. Noting that commercial broadcasters would not acquire broadcasting rights in light of current market conditions, Lee said the government had carefully weighed the pros and cons before concluding the deal. Swimmer Siobhan Haughey (left), Hong Kong's two-time Olympic silver medalist, and other members of the city's 2020 Olympic Games delegation celebrate taking home six medals, including gold. Photo: EPA-EFE Lee would only say that the purchase was cheaper than before, citing confidentiality rules. But given the substantial social benefits and advertising revenue for commercial channels, the government's measure appears to be a winner. The Olympics required special attention and the government was not trying to influence competition for sporting events between commercial broadcasters, he said. However, it would be good if more multimedia platforms were added to maximize coverage and publicity for the Games. Hopes are high after Hong Kong athletes qualified for at least 15 events, including cycling, sailing, swimming, table tennis and windsurfing. Thanks to the TV deal, supporters can also cheer on the national team. Officials and other stakeholders must therefore ensure that coverage has the best social and economic impact.

