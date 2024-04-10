Sports
'Jinko Cricket Ka C Pata Hoga Vo…': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Beats 'Agenda Driven' Critics
Last updated:
Virat Kohli is the only batsman in this IPL so far to score a century. (AP photo)
Virat Kohli is perhaps the most important striker of the ongoing IPL season, but his strike rate continues to polarize opinions.
Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of IPL 2024 so far and is the only batsman to cross the 300-run mark, the first centurion of the season, but his performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru are dividing opinions.
Why? Because Kohli apparently isn't scoring fast enough, which is partly blamed for RCB's poor show this season. With just one win from five attempts, RCB find themselves at the ninth spot on the points table, just a step ahead of Mumbai Indians.
Kohli recently scored a fine century but came off 67 deliveries, which is the slowest hundred in the history of IPL. Those defending Kohli claim that the slowness of his approach caused him to go crazy as he did not get enough support from the other side.
Now, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has jumped to his defense, attacking the batting superstar's critics and questioning their cricketing knowledge.
The way he talks makes me doubt his cricket knowledge.Wickets fall from the other end, they still maintain a strike rate of 130-135. Anyone who knows cricket won't talk like that. These people are the people who have to live in poverty. As long as he does not speak and for whom will he speak? Jab Tak spoke on behalf of Virat Kohli. And if you speak on behalf of someone, it will not make news. (I question the cricket knowledge of those who make such arguments. Wickets fell from one side and yet he (Kohli) maintained the strike rate of 130-135. People who understand cricket will not talk like this. These are the same people who just want talk. stay in the limelight. Unless they talk about Virat Kohli, it won't become news.), Sharma further said India News.
Sharing the clip of the show on his Instagram account, Sharma called the criticism against Kohli an agenda.
Agenda as they call it, he knows how and when to act, he wrote.
Batting legend Brian Lare has also backed Kohli, arguing that an opener can score at a strike rate of 130-140, but the same is not true for someone batting in the middle order.
The strike rate depends on the position, and for an opener the strike rate of 130-140 is quite good. But when you get into the middle order, you may have to bat at 150 or 160. As you have seen in this IPL, batsmen bat at 200 in the latter part of an innings. But an opener like Kohli always has a chance to start at 130, blast through the overs and finish at 160 or even higher, which is fine, Lara said. Star sports.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricket/jinko-cricket-ka-c-pata-hoga-vo-virat-kohlis-childhood-thrashes-agenda-driven-critics-8846063.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Jinko Cricket Ka C Pata Hoga Vo…': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Beats 'Agenda Driven' Critics
- Joanna Gaines looks so striking in a figure-hugging dress for a very special evening with husband Chip Gaines
- David Cameron talks to Donald Trump in surprise meeting at Mar-a-Lago to secure Ukraine funding
- Jokowi, Ma'ruf Amin and a number of ministers pray Eid al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque
- Everything that was written was for Ash
- Drexel wins the first Dragon Match Play Invitational
- You want Modi to be PM for a third term: Raj Thackeray extends support to ruling alliance | Bombay News
- Reviews | Ironically, China Leads Key New U.S.-Pacific Alliance
- Options Traders Target Tencent Music Entertainment Stock
- Long Corona: A study using computer games to aid memory
- Hearing on appeals against conviction of Imran and Bushra in Iddat case adjourned – Journal
- Appeals court judge rejects Trump's efforts to delay secret trial as he appeals hush order