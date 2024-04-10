'Jinko Cricket Ka C Pata Hoga Vo…': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Beats 'Agenda Driven' Critics

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of IPL 2024 so far and is the only batsman to cross the 300-run mark, the first centurion of the season, but his performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru are dividing opinions.

Why? Because Kohli apparently isn't scoring fast enough, which is partly blamed for RCB's poor show this season. With just one win from five attempts, RCB find themselves at the ninth spot on the points table, just a step ahead of Mumbai Indians.

Kohli recently scored a fine century but came off 67 deliveries, which is the slowest hundred in the history of IPL. Those defending Kohli claim that the slowness of his approach caused him to go crazy as he did not get enough support from the other side.

Now, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has jumped to his defense, attacking the batting superstar's critics and questioning their cricketing knowledge.

The way he talks makes me doubt his cricket knowledge.Wickets fall from the other end, they still maintain a strike rate of 130-135. Anyone who knows cricket won't talk like that. These people are the people who have to live in poverty. As long as he does not speak and for whom will he speak? Jab Tak spoke on behalf of Virat Kohli. And if you speak on behalf of someone, it will not make news. (I question the cricket knowledge of those who make such arguments. Wickets fell from one side and yet he (Kohli) maintained the strike rate of 130-135. People who understand cricket will not talk like this. These are the same people who just want talk. stay in the limelight. Unless they talk about Virat Kohli, it won't become news.), Sharma further said India News.

Sharing the clip of the show on his Instagram account, Sharma called the criticism against Kohli an agenda.

Agenda as they call it, he knows how and when to act, he wrote.

Batting legend Brian Lare has also backed Kohli, arguing that an opener can score at a strike rate of 130-140, but the same is not true for someone batting in the middle order.

The strike rate depends on the position, and for an opener the strike rate of 130-140 is quite good. But when you get into the middle order, you may have to bat at 150 or 160. As you have seen in this IPL, batsmen bat at 200 in the latter part of an innings. But an opener like Kohli always has a chance to start at 130, blast through the overs and finish at 160 or even higher, which is fine, Lara said. Star sports.