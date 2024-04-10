Dimaano fits in with Bulldog's older-younger tennis combo

Ian Dimano

Riverside Brookfield High School boys tennis player Ian Dimaano has been the varsity No. 1 doubles team the past two seasons, with seniors Noah Lenaghan last year and older brother Ethan in 2022.

First year [on junior varsity] I felt like I really didn't have confidence in myself and didn't really know the strategy, Dimaano said.

As I progressed, I felt connected to the court. It made me feel more confident. And even when I make mistakes, I learn from them.

Dimaano is now the veteran of a lineup that includes fellow seniors like Cameron Ramos and Finnegan Wambay and youngsters like freshmen Humza Ahmad and Linden Leander at No. 1 doubles.

Seniors Maksymilain Dzwonowski, Alexander Knezevic and Quentin Rohner also return to the varsity roster, which features four sophomores and three freshmen.

The Bulldogs lost their opener 6-1 in Morton, March 15.

[Our key is] “We have been focusing on improving and building team bonding since we are young and have been together for a number of years,” RBHS coach Sam Weiss said.

We are young with a lot of potential. We just need more competition experience. [Our goals are] building trust and prioritizing long-term improvement.

At last year's Class 2A York Sectional, the doubles teams of Dimaano and Lenaghan and Ramos and graduate Santiago Herrera each won one match and reached the quarterfinals, one win from state berths. Both lost 6-0, 6-0 to the eventual first and second place winners. Wambay lost his singles match.

During the regular season, Dimaano and Wambay play No. 1 and 2 singles and Ramos No. 2 doubles with senior Aidan Osheroff.

Some of us are new to the team. Others have a lot of experience, so combining the two can help people do better overall with their skills, Dimaano said. I would really like to help with my experience [varsity newcomers] learn tennis etiquette and some strategies to use during matches. If this doesn't work, maybe try something else.

Lyons Township boys tennis

Mason Mazzone

Senior Mason Mazzone has been to the state meet three times, each with a different doubles partner.

The expected final journey may be different again, or different because it is the same.

Mazzone and senior Jack McLane have high expectations after finishing in the top 12 in the state with a 3-2 record and going 19-5 overall.

However, Mazzone opened the season Saturday by winning the doubles match with senior Luke Howell at the Libertyville Invitation to go 4-0 for the first-place Lions.

“We definitely have two solid doubles teams,” Mazzone said.

I definitely play doubles [if I reach state] because I'm just not a great singles player. Or [Luke] or Jack, they both look very similar so it will be interesting.

Jack McLane

Howell and sophomore Shay Sweigard also return from the 2023 state lineup with two doubles and singles qualifiers by winning the York Sectional. Clint Buetikofer is the new head coach after taking over as head coach of the girls last fall.

Also at the Libertyville Invitation, McLane and sophomore Rohan Nagale placed third and ninth in singles and Sweigard and senior George Ross placed fifth in doubles. They all had 3-1 records.

Others in the lineup include seniors Jude Short in doubles and George Atseff in doubles or singles.

This year I feel like it's one of the best teams I've been on. Everyone coming back has a lot of experience, McLane said.

Creating the final destination [at 2023 state] was a great success. Now we know what it's like to be out there in the crowd and just go out there and compete.

At the state level, Sweigard (18-11) was 2-2 in singles with two backdraw wins. Howell and graduate Patrick Adams (17-10) were 1-2 in doubles.

Mazzone was top-24 in the state in 2023 and 3-2 with Will Carroll and top-16 with Owen OConnor in 2021 with a 4-2 record. McLane was 2-2 at state singles as a sophomore.

The Lions will hope to improve if they finish in tenth place (12 points), but reaching all four entries again will be a challenge.

Defending state champion Hinsdale Central, Downers Grove South and Downers Grove North are among the sectional foes.

If we can get everyone to say this, we can definitely finish in the top 10, hopefully better than that, Mazzone said.

