Sports
The taste for test cricket in the T20 era
The Indian team celebrates with the trophy after winning the fifth Test match against England by an innings and 64 runs, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 9, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unequivocally emphasized on prioritizing the longer format of the game, which has been furthered by designing an incentive mechanism for the players. This innovative initiative aims to broaden the appeal of Test cricket to match the lucrative contracts on offer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under this plan, players who meet specific criteria have the potential to earn up to Rs 60 lakh per Test match, including match fees, signaling a concerted effort to elevate the status and allure of Test cricket in India, reflecting the financial rewards that come with with IPL commitments. None other than Indian coach Rahul Dravid himself has questioned the term incentive as he proposed reward as a better alternative. Nevertheless, mandating the participation of centrally contracted players in the Ranji Trophy recognizes the significance of domestic cricket. This directive indicates a deliberate attempt to emphasize the fundamental importance of regional cricket tournaments and improve the overall structure of Indian cricket. While the BCCI's focus has been made clear, from the player's perspective it remains to be seen whether he would choose the toil of Tests over the fame and easy money of IPL.
Influence of T20 in Test cricket
The influence of T20 cricket on players' strategies in Test matches is undeniably evident, particularly illustrated by the England team's adoption of a signature Bazball style in the classic format of the game. This often criticized style of play places a notable emphasis on the use of strategies commonly associated with the shorter format of the game in Test cricket. While England openly acknowledge this as their approach to Test cricket in the T20 era, the euphoria surrounding it is overstated. A closer examination of the data reveals substantial changes in the dynamics of Test cricket across all Test-playing countries following the advent of T20 cricket.
For example, in 2009, the top 20 ICC-ranked batsmen had an impressive average Test score of 49.24. The current top 20 ICC ranked batsmen exhibit an average Test score of 47.5. If a broader spectrum of batsmen is taken into consideration, the gap is likely to widen even further. Meanwhile, when it comes to the strike rates of the same group of batsmen, a remarkable shift is observed. The current average strike rate stands at 59.6, a marked increase from the average strike rate of 53.4 of the top 20 Test batsmen in 2009. When Virender Sehwag is excluded from the list of the top 20 batsmen in 2009, given his outlier status with a significantly higher hitting power, the average success rate of the remaining players drops to 51.9. Conversely, the average strike rates of the current top 20 bowlers (26.5 and 52.9 respectively) are noticeably lower than those of the top 20 bowlers in 2009 (30.5 and 60.9 respectively). The impact on test match results is equally intriguing. Between 2005 and 2009, a significant 27% of all Test matches played ended in a draw. In contrast, from 2019 to 2023, only 14.8% of Test matches played ended in a draw. In the period 2005 to 2009, as many as 59.8% of Test matches managed to extend to the fifth day. In contrast, between 2019 and 2023, only 47.25% of matches achieved the same duration. The apparent change in the trends of Test cricket undeniably signifies an influence from its shorter counterpart, T20 cricket.
A lucrative bait
Another trend that is surfacing due to the escalating influence of T20 cricket is the declining interest of players in the traditional, longer format of the game. In the early stages of the T20 era, it served as a voluntary retirement option for players known for their flamboyant playing styles. However, as T20 has become increasingly popular and financially attractive, even players in the prime of their careers have thrown their support behind the shorter format.
This shift highlights its transformative impact, not just as a way to retire, but also as a driving force reshaping player preferences in the cricket domain. Today's cricket calendar is saturated with a multitude of series, competitions and tournaments in different formats, leaving players with limited rest periods. The brutal schedule creates a potential breeding ground for fatigue and injuries. As a result, players may be inclined to prioritize formats that promise higher financial rewards along with better viewership. Considering this, the BCCI's decision to incentivize Test cricket emerges as a welcome move. While other cricket boards may take inspiration from the BCCI, it is worth noting that not all cricketing nations have the financial capacity to offer incentives. Thus, cricket's financial landscape could have a spillover effect on the long-term sustainability of Test nations. What remains to be seen in this battle between the two BCCIs, the Board of Control for Cricket in India or the Board of Control of Cricketers in India, is who will have the last laugh.
Jimut Bahan Chakrabarty is Assistant Professor of Operations Management & Decision Sciences, Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur. Himadri Shekhar Chakrabarty is Assistant Professor of Business Environment, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. Aniruddha Jena is Assistant Professor of Communication, Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur.
