Nebraska football Hall of Famer Mike Minter impressed with Huskers during spring visit

LINCOLN, Neb. Matt Rhule leaves no room for interpretation on his stance on the importance of visiting coaches and former players to Nebraska football.

This is their program, the second-year coach said.

According to Rhule, Nebraska players stand on the shoulders of the people who helped train them and competed for them. The Huskers hear his message at times like last week, when more than 900 fans, observers and recruits gathered in Lincoln for the second week of spring training and the annual coaching clinic.

905 With 905 visitors we conclude an incredible weekend for our annual X&Os Clinic #GBR X #What's next! pic.twitter.com/91J4K86gzO Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) April 6, 2024

Among those coming from distance was Mike Minter, the former All-Big 12 defensive back at Nebraska who was a mainstay in the Carolina Panthers secondary for a decade and head coach for the Campbell Camels' past eleven seasons, a FCS program in Buies Creek, NC

Minter, 50, resigned in December to assess the coaching job market and consider pursuing a move to a staff position at an FBS program. As part of his research, he visited several programs.

Before the trip to see his alma mater, Minter said he watched film of Nebraska's 12 games last season. It told him a lot about Rhule and the coaching staff's observations validated by Minter's time around the Huskers.

I know what to look for and what to look for when someone is properly trained, Minter said. In Game 2 I could see that the guys were never out of position. That's hard to do. And it's one thing to be in position. It's another thing to start hitting someone. They were not afraid.

Takeaways from the Munters suggested the Huskers believed in Rhule's message of toughness.

The only way you can put that on film is if you believe it as a football program, said Minter, who was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

GO DEEPER How Dylan Raiola and Nebraska's QBs are developing in spring training

Defensive coordinator Tony White and the defensive assistants especially impressed Minter, who has a defensive pedigree. He met with secondary coach Evan Cooper and D-line coach Terrance Knighton before last week, but seeing how they operated around Nebraska's players elevated Minter's opinion of both coaches.

He also wanted to watch Rhule. They met individually as part of Minter's stay. Rhule opened the doors to his program, Minter said.

He really puts people around him that he trusts, Minter said, people who treat the program like they are the head coach.

Rhule's attention to detail impressed Minter. If a name was misspelled on an attendance list, Rhule noticed it.

But it's not overbearing, Minter said. Some people were in the weeds so much that they couldn't even see what was going on. From a high level he can go back and forth quite easily. And my thing: The first time Coach Rhule had a chance to build a (recruiting) class, he got the No. 1 quarterback in the country.

(The QB) has ties to Nebraska, I understand that. But at the end of the day you still have to make it happen. You still have to beat Georgia.

As for Dylan Raiola, the five-star quarterback from Buford, Georgia who traded his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska in December, Minter sees a player who can help turn recent losses into successful seasons.

The youth will come out, Minter said. That's what people will see when he makes a mistake. But this man is elite. He's Patrick Mahomes. I mean, literally, not Patrick Mahomes in 10 years (out of college).

But at 18, Raiola is better than Mahomes at that stage of his development, according to Minter.

For me it's about the mentality, Minter said. Does Dylan have the mentality to develop himself year in, year out? Because that's the key. You can come in great, better than Patrick, but Patrick kept working to become what he is today.

And he still does it.

GO DEEPER Meet Nebraska's two-sport athlete duo who embody the Huskers' value of competition and brotherhood

On Tuesday, in an early practice period open to the media, Raiola traded series with fellow freshman QB Daniel Kaelin and junior Heinrich Haarberg, the returning eight-game starter. Kaelin's squad appeared to win the drill when the Bellevue West (Neb.) graduate completed a deep pass to another early enrollee, wide receiver Jacory Barney, and hit Texas transfer Isaiah Neyor on a fade route in the end zone.

Penalties at the line of scrimmage slowed down Raiola's unit. He threw long on two pitches and hit Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks with a layup to move the chains.

More observers took it in. They included former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Omaha Central coach Terrence Mackey, who brought several FBS-level prospects from his high school program.

Rhule continues to welcome visitors after their busy week.

“I'm only entrusted (in Nebraska) for a short time,” Rhule said. I try to do my job as best as possible. I know someone will come after me, and I want them to say, Matt left it in a good place.

Rhule said he hopes coaches and former players walk away with the belief that everything was done at a high level. He wants them to understand that Nebraska is acting deliberately. When a light bulb burns out in their football complex, Rhule says, his staffers feel the urgency to replace it.

If we did that deliberately, he said, then so were the players. And that tells these high school coaches, Hey, I can send my kids here. That tells people that if I send players to the University of Nebraska, no stone will be left unturned.

Everything is done on purpose. That's the message I want to get out.

Minter received the message before traveling to Lincoln. He's learned enough in his time around FBS programs this year that Minter has decided he wants to find a home in FBS, even if not as a position coach.

Would Nebraska interest him?

Come on, right? It's my home, Minter said. To come back and help these guys in any way we can to get back to where we should be, that would be cool. Of course, if the opportunity arises, I would help these guys right away.

It's really just about getting into a program. My work will take care of the rest.

(Photo: Mitch Sherman / the athletic)