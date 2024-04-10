Golden icons of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup





Men's World Cup Champions: Ma Lin: Ma Lin dominated the Men's World Cup and currently holds the joint record for most men's World Cup titles with Fan Zhendong. He claimed his first title in 2000 in Yangzhou, beating Kim Taek So in the final. Lin followed with three more Men's World Cup titles: 2003 in Jiangyin, 2004 in Hangzhou and 2006 in Paris, beating Kalinikos Kreanga in the final to claim the championship spot in both 2003 and 2004. Vladimir Samsonov: A loyal follower of the sport, Vladimir Samsonov is often referred to as the Tai Chi Master because of his excellent all-round style, both offensive and defensive. Samsonov currently has three Men's World Cup titles (1999 in Xiaolan, 2001 in Courmayeur and 2009 in Moscow), the most of any non-Chinese player and is tied for third with Wang Hao for the most Men's World Cup wins. One of the most prolific players in Men's World Cup history, Samsonov claimed his first Men's World Cup medal in 1996 in Nîmes, where he took home the bronze medal, and 17 years later he won his last World Cup medal for men, silver in 2013. in Verviers. Wang Hao: Like Samsonov, Wang Hao has three men's World Cup titles to his name. He reached the finals in 2005 and 2006 but fell short at the final hurdle before winning his first Men's World Cup in Barcelona in 2007, and two more after that, 2008 in Liège and 2010 in Magdeburg. Notably, in 2008 he avenged his 2005 loss to Timo Boll to claim gold. Women's World Cup Champions: Liu Shiwen: Known for her elegance and precision on the table, Liu Shiwen's dominance at the Women's World Cup was nothing short of awe-inspiring. Liu currently holds the record for most World Singles titles with a whopping five titles. She achieved her first victory in 2009 on home turf in Guangzhou, beating compatriot Guo Yue at the age of 18. Unstoppable, she went on to win the prestigious Women's Cup trophy in 2012 in Huangshi, 2013 in Kobe, 2015 in Sendai and a final historic victory in 2019 in Chengdu. Miu Hirano: The only non-Chinese player to win the Women's World Cup, Miu Hirano made history by winning the 2016 event in Philadelphia against Cheng I-Ching in her Women's World Cup debut at just 16 years old, making her the record for the youngest winner to have won the title. Hirano will play in Macao and eyes will be on her if she can replicate her dream run in Philadelphia. Zhang Yining: Considered one of the most successful female players in table tennis history, Zhang Yining won three gold medals at the Women's World Cup in her time. She claimed her first gold at the 2001 5th Women's World Cup in Wuhu, where she defeated Kim Hyon-hui. She later won three championship titles, 2002 in Singapore, 2004 in Hangzhou and 2005 in Guangzhou, making her the first player at the time to win four Women's World Cup titles before her record was overtaken by Liu Shiwen in 2019. With more than forty decades of history and victories, the Men's and Women's World Cup returns to Macau in a week. Stay tuned as the stage is set for a new chapter in the illustrious history of the ITTF World Cup, where new heroes will emerge and legends will be born.

