



STONY BROOK, NY Despite a late comeback attempt, Rutgers women's lacrosse (6-8) lost to No. 15 Stony Brook (11-2), 13-10, on Tuesday night at LaValle Stadium. Trailing by as many as eight on the night, the Scarlet Knights rallied with six straight goals in the third and fourth quarters to draw within two minutes before the Seawolves held on for the win in the final minutes. Junior Alexa Corbin scored a team-high four points off three helpers and an assisting graduate student Cassidy Spilis scored a hat-trick and juniors Victoria Goudrick And Michelle Warren added two goals each. Rookie Reese Robinson collected two points in the second half while junior Emilie Clothier and sophomores Ava Kane assists contributed. Senior Mikayla Dever scored a clutch goal during RU's comeback attempt. The Seawolves used a 27-18 shooting advantage and a 9-2 score over two halves for the non-conference victory. It was the fourth consecutive season the two programs met after Rutgers earned its first win in the series last spring at SHI Stadium. Both teams also played each other in the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Tournaments. With her three goals on Tuesday evening, Spilis is now three points away from passing the current assistant coach Taralyn Naslonsky for the most points in program history with 267. Earlier in the day, Spilis was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week for the fifth time this season. After becoming the sixth goalie in school history to secure 500 career saves, senior Sophia Cardello stopped eight shots in the defeat. Spilis tied his career high with nine draw controls to go with two of which caused turnovers and two of which were ground balls. It was a back-and-forth opening quarter, as Spilis countered a 2-0 scoring run by Stony Brook with her 57e goal of the season at 7:06 in the first. Goldrick followed with her first of the night two minutes later, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:37 remaining before the first intermission. The Seawolves added a quick goal to regain their lead at 3-2 heading into the second quarter. Goldrick tied the game again to open the second period before Stony Brook closed the quarter with five straight goals for an 8-3 halftime lead. Cardello stopped six shots before the middle. Stony Brook defeated Rutgers 4-2 in the third quarter, as a Spilis and rookie Reese Robinson goals added to make it 12-5 with 15 minutes to play. Robinson's goal late in the third quarter led to a 6-0 score, putting the Scarlet Knights back within striking distance. Corbin found Warren with back-to-back chances to start the fourth quarter before following with a goal on a free position attempt to make it 12-8 with 11 minutes to play. Robinson then found Dever at 8:47, followed by Spilis' third goal of the night. The finish of a pass from Corbin brought Rutgers within 12-10 with just over eight minutes to play. RU had several scoring opportunities along the way, but the Seawolves added an insurance goal with 2:44 left and let just enough possession time slip away for the win. Next one Rutgers remains on the road when it faces Ohio State on Thursday, April 18 in Columbus. The first drawing is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2024/4/9/no-15-stony-brook-stops-late-rally-from-womens-lacrosse.aspx

