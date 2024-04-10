Sports
Why Syracuse football captains Marlowe Wax and Justin Barron returned for a fifth season
When the Syracuse Orange hired Fran Brown and his top assistant Elijah Robinson, the most immediate question was which top players the duo would retain for 2024. The answer came quickly.
Within the span of three days, Oronde Gadsden, Justin Barron and Marlowe Wax all announced their intentions to return to SU for the upcoming season. It was somewhat expected that Gadsden suffered a major foot injury, but the other two played full, healthy years while leading the Cuse defense. Wax led SU with 108 tackles and four forced fumbles, while Barron sealed off enemy airspace with eight pass breakups and an interception.
There's always the risk that your NFL stock will drop as you try to end your college career on a high note – Mikel Jones is a recent example. But that didn't stop both vets from playing for the new era Dutch team for a year.
Marlowe looks at the decision from a different perspective: getting a chance to play in a more NFL-style defense put together by two coaches with SEC experience:
For me personally, it was about how much (coach Fran) had a plan for everything and how much he believed in his guys, Wax said. I really want to play behind some big boys. The linemen, you see, he brought those guys in. That's definitely what I want.
Syracuses Rover echoed the same sentiments:
During my first conversation with coach Fran, he told me to just give him a chance, Barron said. When he came here and talked about his vision, and his vision for me in particular, it was a no-brainer for me to come back.
The two defensive standouts both had personal reasons for returning to Cuse, but Barron didn't deny that part of that was the opportunity to continue playing together. He is especially excited about the opportunity to fill multiple roles under Coach Robinson's plug-and-play defense.
Spring is the time to see what these guys can do, Robinson said. We want to teach our guys the game, and we can't lock them in a box to do that.
The defense will receive instructions not only from Robinson, but also from their new head coach. Brown's extensive background in working with DBs has helped him find a new home, working with a more experienced safety group to form a young group of corners. Throughout camp, we've seen Brown do more than just demonstrate drills: he runs through them himself in just a hoodie and shorts.
It's really helpful to have the head coach in our position room as well, which we obviously haven't seen before. Barron said. Can see what he wants more than anyone else because he is the head coach. His view on the defense is very important.
He loves being here, Wax said. He likes the game, he likes to be intense, so he goes and does exercises. You don't see that with many coaches.
Defense strategy may change with two new men overseeing preparations, but the two men in charge on the field have not lost their authority at all.
JB and Marlowe, those guys are great, Robinson said. Those guys are the first to come into the office and say Coach, what can we get better at? So I'm excited about those guys. They were leaders before we got here, and they damn sure are leaders now.
