A&T loses midweek game in Charlotte





Next game: at Willem & Maria 4/12/2024 | 6 p.m April 12 (Fri) / 6 p.m bee Willem & Maria History CHARLOTTE On Tuesday, the North Carolina A&T baseball team traveled to Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium to take on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The 49ers collected four extra-base hits, including a home run, and took advantage of the opportunities presented by A&T to earn a 10–2 home victory. After the non-conference game, the Aggies fell to 18-14 overall. Meanwhile, Charlotte, which played a tough schedule this season, improved to 15-18. Right-handed A&T starting pitcher Brock Duff (L, 1-1) held the 49ers scoreless after the first three innings. His counterpart, Charlotte RHP Miles Langhorne (W, 1-2), pitched four innings before giving up a run. Charlotte finally broke through in the fourth inning, securing an excellent six-run rally by capitalizing on mistakes and hitting in big situations. Noah Furcht's RBI single through the left side gave the 49ers a 1-0 lead. The Aggies turned to senior RHP Connor Blantz after the single. An error at shortstop greeted him, leading to another 49er run. After Blantz caused Kaden Hopson to pop out, Carson Bayne's three-run home run to left field gave Charlotte a 5-0 lead. Later in the inning, a wild pitch from Blantz's replacement, senior RHP, followed Isaiah Brewington led to Charlotte's sixth run of the inning. The Aggies responded in the visitor's fifth, with senior outfielder TJ As He led off the frame with a double to right field and later scored off the junior infielder Enrique Woods sacrificial fly. Charlotte continued to score and added to the lead in the sixth. Bayne led off the inning with a double to right field. He later stole third base and scored on a throwing error, extending Charlotte's lead to 7-1. The 49ers scored two more runs in the seventh, helped by two A&T errors, and made it 10-1 in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Brandon Stahlman. Despite a brief resurgence for the Aggies in the top of the ninth, with senior outfielder Camden Jackson a double to left field and eventually scoring on an error, it wasn't enough to overcome Charlotte's lead. Charlotte's pitching combined for 13 strikeouts for the Aggies. Brewington led A&T with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. Graduate infielder Tatsunori Negishi went 1-for-3 to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 19 games. Ash went 2-for-3 and scored a run. The Aggies return to Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play this weekend as they take on William & Mary University for a three-game set in Williamsburg, Virginia. The first game will air on FloBaseball from Plumeri Park at 6 p.m.

