Sports
“#RIP Pakistan Domestic Cricket”: Ex-star lashes out as Mohammad Amir is picked for T20I series
These are some interesting times in Pakistani cricket. Following the reappointment of Babar Azam for the T20I series, the Pakistan Cricket Board has made some interesting choices for the T20I series against New Zealand. After reversing their decision to retire from international cricket, fast bowler Muhammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim were recalled to the 17-man Pakistan squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which took place on April 18 started. includes three matches in Rawalpindi and two matches in Lahore.
Amir, who was convicted of spot fixing and also served a brief jail term in England, had last played international cricket in 2020 before retiring from the T20 competitions. He retired from international cricket due to his differences with former coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis.
An all-rounder, Imad had retired from international cricket in November 2023 but took back his retirement after persuasion from the board and selectors after having a productive Pakistan Super League in which the team won the title.
The developments were not put in good light by former Pakistan star and team director Mohammad Hafeez. He was recently fired from the PCB. “#RIP Domestic Cricket,” he wrote after the announcement:
#REST IN PEACE Pakistan Domestic Cricket
Mohammed Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 9, 2024
“I trust that both players will continue their upward trajectory and leave no stone unturned to prove themselves worthy of the trust of the selectors and captain,” said selector Muhammad Yousuf.
The selection committee, comprising Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Wahab Riaz and Bilal Afzal, told the media that those who have performed consistently have been rewarded.
They also called up uncapped batsmen Usman Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and spinner Abrar Ahmed.
Wahab defended the selection of Amir, who was recently roundly criticized by former Test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.
Ramiz had said that if he had been in charge and even if his son had made repairs, he would never have allowed him back into the team.
“I think Ramiz Raja's comments were very negative and you cannot say such things about an individual. Even our religion gives a second chance even to someone convicted of a crime,” Wahab said.
Wahab also said that Amir was recalled from retirement because he had bowled very well in competitions and secondly, the selectors wanted to manage the workload of all pace bowlers.
“The decision to include Imad and Amir was an easy one given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form.
“Both Amir and Imad have undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust that they will deliver consistently strong performances to support the team's objectives,” Wahab added.
Yousuf said the selectors had clearly communicated their selection policy and strategy to all elite players at a recent all-player meeting, and there is full coordination within the group.
Wahab also said that there is no internal politics in the Pakistani camp.
The PCB selection committee has no chairman and as per new policy, the captain, in this case Babar Azam, and the head coach are also on the committee with data analyst Bilal Afzal.
Interestingly, Afzal was a former interim planning and coordination minister in the cabinet of former interim Punjab minister Mohsin Naqvi, who now heads the PCB.
There is no known cricket background of the former minister, but he was appointed to the selection committee last month.
The team selection was done by majority vote, the first time this has happened in Pakistani cricket history as in the past the chief selector had the final say.
The New Zealand squad coming into the series are without ten of their first picks, including Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Michael Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Will Young and Henry Nichols who are busy in the Indian Premier League or English county cricket or have taken a break.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir.
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert ( WK), Ish Sodhi.
