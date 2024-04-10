Observations from Nebraska Football's 7th Spring Training





The Nebraska football team practiced for the seventh time this spring on Tuesday and was about halfway through camp. A portion of the 25-minute practice was open to the media at the Hawks Championship Center, and below is a glimpse of what stood out. 11-on-11 The defensemen wore red, offensive players wore white and the Huskers briefly split up in an 11-on-11 scrimmage. The first offensive unit, quarterbacked by junior Heinrich Haarberg, included an offensive line of Gunnar Gottula, Micah Mazccua, Justin Evans, Henry Lutovsky and Jacob Hood. Several skill position players rotated between the units, with running back Emmett Johnson joining the first group. After Haarberg led his unit down the field, freshman Daniel Kaelin took over with Dante Dowdell running alongside him. Kaelin connected with freshman wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. on a rainbow pass. down the sideline for a gain of more than 30 yards, then followed up with another completion to Jahmal Banks. Kaelin ended his turn by throwing a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to handoff receiver Isaiah Neyor. People also read… Freshman Dylan Raiola then came into action, attempting several deep passes to the sideline. He also connected with Banks for an impressive gain of at least 20 yards. The senior wide receiver stood out as a top performer in the action. Nebraska's defense did its part, with Riley Van Poppel and Vincent Carroll-Jackson teaming up to pressure Raiola and force an incompletion later in the series. Big Ten officials were present during the team period and threw at least one flag. Score and score After the scrimmage portion of practice, Nebraska broke up its positional groups for a series of drills. On the indoor practice field, defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive backs coach Evan Cooper supervised several stations of loose ball drills. Group after group of NU defensemen worked to scoop a rolling football off the turf, simulating a loose fumble in the game. You don't have to slow down, just create and score, Cooper instructed. If you slow down, they'll catch you! As Nebraska defenders switched between stations, it provided a contrast between position groups as the NU linebackers handled the drill with ease. You're smarter than the D-line! Kuiper shouted. Positional exercises Nebraska's offensive line continued its one-on-one blocking drills as other position groups switched stations. The Nebraska linebackers, coached by Rob Dvoracek, went into a 2-on-1 blocking drill where their teammates simulated an opposing offensive tackle and blocked a tight end at the line of scrimmage. Wide receivers coach Garret McGuire also worked on blocking technique, as NU staff members held blocking dummies for the wideouts to practice their form on. Thumbs up, elbows out, this is how we strike, McGuire instructed. Nebraska's Jack linebackers Chief Borders, Willis McGahee IV, Princewill Umanmielen, Maverick Noonan and MJ Sherman worked on their pass-rushing skills, simulating rushing off the line of scrimmage. Recruits Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule watched the 11-on-11 action from behind the offense and chatted with several NU staffers. As the Huskers charged into their position groups, Rhule paused briefly to greet a few recruits watching the action. Kearney linebacker Sawyer Schilke and San Francisco St. Ignatius Prep offensive lineman John Mills, a pair of uncommitted 2025 recruits, were in attendance. Mills, who stands 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, is a three-star prospect expected to return for an official visit during spring game weekend. Alumni: Philadelphia Eagles center and former Husker center Cam Jurgens was at practice. Music: Nebraska played five songs during the first portion of practice, open to the media. Those songs were: Pump It Up by Endor, Im Gonna Get You by Bizarre Inc, the clean version of Im Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Strike It Up by Black Box and Zumma by Jasy Jack. There was no music present during the individual exercise portion of the exercise. Weather:Sunny and 44 degrees. Light winds from the west, steadying at 7 miles per hour. Wind gusts up to 14 kilometers per hour. Wind chill of 40 degrees. Photos: Nebraska football practice, April 9







































































































































Texts by columnists

The most breaking Husker news

Groundbreaking commentary

Husker history photo galleries Get started Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalstar.com/sports/huskers/football/nebraska-football-practice-11-on-11-action-touchdown-passes-and-more-observations/article_cbc05978-fade-5142-9db2-412ea59f0a74.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos