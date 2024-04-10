Amber Fryklund named 6th head coach in Bemidji State women's hockey history





BEMIDJI Bemidji State Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen has announced that Amber Fryklund has been named the sixth head coach in Bemidji State women's hockey history, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. It is an honor to be named head coach of our women's hockey program at Bemidji State University, Fryklund said in a news release. I would like to thank President (John) Hoffman and Athletics Director Britt Lauritsen for this opportunity and for their support of our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our special group of student-athletes and am excited about the future of Beaver women's hockey. Fryklund has spent 10 seasons on the BSU women's hockey coaching staff, including four as associate head coach. She rejoined Beaver's coaching staff last season after a three-year teaching career as an assistant professor of human performance, sports and health at Bemidji State. In addition to performing her coaching duties on the ice, Fryklund has overseen numerous responsibilities including but not limited to organizing and presenting video analysis, recruiting student-athletes, overseeing student-athlete success in the class and coordinating team trips. Since joining the Beavers' coaching staff in 2011, Fryklund has helped the Beavers to two 20-win seasons and two WCHA Final Faceoff appearances. She has also helped mentor 105 student-athletes, including WCHA Co-Player of the Year Zuzana Tomcikova, WCHA Defensive Player of the Year Ivana Bilic, 14 All-WCHA honorees and two All-Americans (Tomcikova, Brittni Mowat). Fryklund knows the women's hockey program well. Prior to her coaching career, she was a member of the Beavers from 2000-2003, where she scored 122 points on 59 goals and 63 assists in just three seasons. She is still the program's all-time leading scorer, leading scorer and second in assists. Fryklund became the first Beaver in program history to reach 100 career points and is one of only three to accomplish the feat. Fryklund was also Bemidji State's first-ever All-WCHA selection with a second-team nod in 2002, earning the recognition twice in her career. Fryklund was inducted into the Bemidji State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. Following her collegiate playing career, Fryklund taught physical education within the Duluth Public Schools and Marshall School systems in Duluth for eight years. She also co-coached the Duluth Northern Stars from 2003-2009 and was an assistant coach with the Proctor-Hermantown-Marshall Mirage high school girls team in 2009-2011. In addition to her commitment to Bemidji State, Fryklund has dedicated her skills and time to the development of girls hockey through the Minnesota Hockey and USA Hockey development programs. She served as Development Director for the Minnesota Hockeys High Performance Girls 15 program and Associate Coach in Chief for Female Coach Development. Fryklund has also worked at numerous USA Hockey Developmental Camps and was a coach at the USA Top 66 Player Selection Camp in 2017. Earlier this year, Fryklund was named to the coaching staff of the 2025 U18 Womens National Team, which will compete at the IIHF 2025. U-18 Women's World Championship in Vantaa, Finland, where she will serve as an assistant coach. Fryklund has served on numerous committees during her career, including the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Hockey Rules Committee and the Bemidji State Title IX Committee. Originally from Hibbing, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary physical education from Bemidji State in 2003 and her Masters in educational leadership from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2007. She received her PhD in Higher Education Administration from St. Cloud State University in 2019.

