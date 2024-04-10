Table tennis rehabilitation at NSIC in Stoke Mandeville brings Paralympic goals to patients | News





The National Spinal Injuries Center uses the sport as a means of rehabilitation Jack Silverstone (left) plays table tennis at the NSIC Author: Zoe Head-ThomasPublished 7 hours ago

Young patients treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital's National Spinal Injuries Center (NSIC) are being encouraged to develop a passion for wheelchair sports. The Center helps patients born with spinal cord injury and those who are victims of an accident with spinal cord injury to take up sports. With a table tennis table at the center and physiotherapists monitoring patients' progress while helping them with their rehabilitation, many have since developed professional table tennis ambitions. Jack Silverstone, 18 years old and from Brighton, is one of a number of young aspiring athletes initiated into the sport there. “They do a few table tennis sessions here with the physio and that's quite fun…” He was treated for a tumor on his spine and underwent rehabilitation at the NSIC. He told Greatest Hits Radio: “After my injury I actually wanted to find a sport that I could get into because I used to enjoy playing football but that's obviously not easy in a wheelchair.” “They do a few table tennis sessions here with the physio and it's quite fun, so I looked at Brighton and started playing there and really got into it.” “I think it's a lot more competitive than you think when you look inward.” Stoke Mandeville NSIC is the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, and this legacy and history can be found throughout the It is not surprising that young patients at the NSIC, like Jack, feel inspired to take up sports during rehabilitation. “There are quite a few young people with disabilities at the club for whom they want this to be the end goal, and they know what they are doing….” Since joining a club in Brighton, Jack has been trained by professionals including Will Bayley, a table tennis legend who has been winning Paralympic medals for over a decade. Jack said: “It's great to be able to learn from people like him and all the other disabled players.” “There are quite a few young disabled people at the club for whom they want this to be the end goal, and they know what they are doing because they already have a few at the club who are going to play this year or have played before, or will play in the future.” “One day the Paralympic Games would be a goal somewhere.” While Jack works to one day reach his coach's level, for now he will be cheering him on at the upcoming Games in Paris. Listen to the latest news from across Britain every hour on Greatest Hits Radio on DAB, biggesthitsradio.co.uk and on the Greatest Hits Radio app.

