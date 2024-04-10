Aggies Dismantle Lobos in Midweek Matchup





Next game: in Middle Tennessee 4/12/2024 | 5:00 PM MT April 12 (Fri) / 5:00 PM MT bee Middle Tennessee History THE BASE:

Score: NM State 10 UNM 2

Facts: NM State (13-18), (2-7) | UNM (16-15), (7-5)

Place: Presley Askew Field

To win: Matt Romero (1-0) | Loss:Ryan Castillo (1-2) LAS CRUCES, NM The Aggies beat rival New Mexico 10-2 in a midweek game on April 9 at Presley Askew Field. Driven by Sheehan O'Connor going three-for-three with two RBIs, the Aggies collected nine hits, with seven of the nine starters recording a hit in the ballgame. Scoreless through the first inning, the Aggie bats came alive in the second, scoring five runs on four hits. Back-to-back free bases for Mitch Namie And Nick Gore set up Sheehan O'Connor for an RBI single to right field. Romeo Ballesteros was the next Aggie at the plate with runners on first and third base, Ballesteros hit an RBI single to give the Aggies two runs. Keith Jones II was next in line as he collected his team-leading eighth home run of the season to make it a 5-0 game. The Lobos would score their first run of the game in the top of the third on an RBI double, making the score 5-1 in favor of NM State. Pick up the start on Tuesday, Cade Swensons The night ended after four innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run, while adding a pair of strikeouts. Matt Romero came into the game in relief and pitched a shutout in the fifth inning. The fifth inning would provide a second scoring boost for the Crimson & White, collecting three runs on a pair of hits and an error from New Mexico. Damone Hale drew a walk to advance first, followed by a single by Namie and then a walk by Gore to load the bases for the Aggies. Logan as Gall would then hit a bases clearing double with an error, putting him on third base. Ty Acton would reach range on a fielder's choice and move up to second, while the Lobos managed to eliminate Gallina in a pickle between home and third. With Acton on second, O'Conner singled through the left side to score Acton and give the Aggies their ninth run of the outing. In the sixth, the Aggies added another run after a fielding error by the Lobos to score Titus Dumitru who came there while walking. This was the tenth and final run of the night for the Aggies. Aaron Treloar came into the game for Romero in the eighth inning. Romero's final line was 3.0 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two Lobos. He would also take his first win of the season. Treloar closed the game for the Aggies, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts. The Lobos scored a run in the ninth, on a single to left field, which scored only one Lobo who reached on a walk. IN THE BOX SCORE: Jones launched his eighth home run of the season against the Lobos, making him the team lead. In 2023, Jones collected nine home runs in 45 games.

Gallina collected his first double of the season, Gallina now has one triple, one double and two home runs to his name this season.

Going 3-for-3 on the night, Sheehan O'Connor recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season, and second three-hit game of the 2024 season.

recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season, and second three-hit game of the 2024 season. This is the Aggies' first win of the season against the Lobos, coming off a 14-4 loss on March 19.

Jones earned his tenth multi-RBI game of the season and third three-RBI game.

Gallina earned his first three-RBI game of the season and third multiple-RBI game.

Namie extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Jones ties his season-high five game hitting streak with a home run in the second.

Romero recorded another low-hit game as he didn't allow a single hit.

Treloar provided another strikeout game with four.

The Aggies set a season high with five stolen bases in the ball game.

The Aggies went 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position. NEXT ONE: The Aggies head to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to play conference foe Middle Tennessee in a three-game series from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com – the official home of Aggie athletics and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram(@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball) ++NM state++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2024/4/9/baseball-aggies-dismantle-lobos-in-midweek-matchup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos