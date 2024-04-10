There will be no Test cricket anywhere in the world for 98 days… and that's good news

But rather than lament this divide, Test cricket fans might be wiser to praise it. Scheduling Test matches during the IPL, as England learned long ago, is to condemn fans to looking at weak sides. For example, if England's Test series against the West Indies clashed with the IPL, Shamar and Alzarri Joseph would be faced with a choice between earning a lot more or playing international cricket. History shows that for most cricketers this is not a real choice at all. It is far better that the West Indies play their Test series in England in July than, as in 2009 and 2012, play Tests in May with a depleted and under-prepared squad; Chris Gayle arrived for the match two days after their first Test in 2009, and not at all three years later.

In a sense, Test purists railing against the short formats are right: since the advent of T20, there has been a marked reduction in the amount of Test cricket played. Of the 199 tests in the first four years of the 2000s, there were only 143 tests from 2020 to the end of 2023: a drop from an average of 50 tests per year to just 36.

But by historical standards, Test cricket fans are extraordinarily lucky these days. The current average of 36 tests per year, compared to 27 per year in the early 1990s and just 15 in the early 1970s.

The most glaring question facing Test cricket today is actually less quantity than quality. Rather than being an anomaly, the three-month gap between Tests should actually be seen as a model for how the five-day match and the T20 competitions can co-exist.

For example, a future with three annual windows for Test cricket of four to eight weeks each would create longer gaps between Tests in the calendar. But this would bring major benefits to the five-day game.

Periods reserved exclusively for international cricket, with the major T20 competitions only played outside these periods, would encourage the game's best talents to continue playing Tests. Suddenly the choice for players would be between playing Test cricket and unpaid rest, rather than between five-day matches and more lucrative franchise commitments.

Test windows would also provide more continuity for fans. Spectators are the most likely to attend Tests out of habit; attending the match in their local town becomes an annual ritual, both a sporting and social event. Building on the success of the annual Boxing Day Melbourne Test and New Year's Sydney Test, Australia's sensible decision to allocate matches for the next six years, with each venue receiving a Test at the same time each year, is a model that should are followed.

Windows can give the feeling of a festival of Test cricket, with one captivating game generating wider interest in the format. The simultaneous drama at the Gabba and Hyderabad in January, when both the West Indies and England recorded upset victories, shows what is possible. More Tests played back-to-back would also help promote the World Test Championship: a vital source of context for the game outside Australia, England and India, and yet still not receiving enough support. Just as football fans follow the results of other teams competing for the title, tests scheduled during a period can convey the wider story of the competition, giving supporters a reason to care about other countries. For example, after a day of watching England-Sri Lanka, England fans might switch to West Indies-India knowing they needed the West Indies to win before England could reach the final of the World Test Championship.

Most importantly, testing windows and the subsequent breaks between games can build anticipation when matches take place. Too much modern sport feels like it's just a contractual necessity. But when Ben Stokes and Kraigg Brathwaite walk to Lords in three months' time, the wait between the 2,537th and 2,538th Test matches in history will ensure the game has what the best sport needs: a sense of occasion.