UW football player accused of rape

A University of Washington football player has been arrested for allegedly raping two college-aged students in separate incidents just days apart last year.

The King County District Attorney's Office filed two charges against 18-year-old Tybo Tylin Rogers for rape in the second and third degrees.

According to charging documents, Rogers was a freshman at the time of the alleged incidents. None of the victims knew him from the UW football team, according to court documents.

The first alleged incident occurred on October 23 in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The 19-year-old woman told police on October 28 that she had been raped two months earlier by a man she matched with on the dating app Tinder. The two communicated briefly via the app and explained where they went to school. Rogers told the woman he was a football player at UW and she revealed she was a student at Seattle Central Community College.

The victim said they connected on social media and started messaging there. She told officers she ignored him for about three months because he was “pushy” and she had no interest in talking to him.

She agreed and they later started messaging back and forth, saying she wanted to give him a chance to “prove he was different from her preconceived ideas about footballers.”

When they first met, she told him about her epileptic episodes and how she didn't interact with anyone the first time she met him because she had had some “scary” experiences in the past, according to court documents.

When the victim's roommate left for work, Rogers allegedly asked her if they were alone in the apartment. She replied that her roommate's boyfriend was sleeping in the back room.

Rogers then said he wanted to show the victim something on his phone and asked her to sit closer to him on the couch. He then allegedly grabbed her head, forcibly held her face near his crotch and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. She said he wouldn't listen to her pleas and she complied out of fear, as Rogers is several inches taller than her and 75 pounds heavier, so she didn't think she could fight him off, she told detectives.

He then raped her and left when he was done. The victim said she cleaned herself with towels and took them to Harborview Medical Center for a sex abuse kit.

She told investigators it appeared Rogers blocked her on Instagram after the alleged attack.

The victim said about a month later she received a call from a number she did not recognize, which turned out to be Rogers' number. The pair never exchanged phone numbers, she said. She told investigators he called her because she posted about the attack on Instagram.

The victim also had to drop out of school after the attack due to the trauma and worsening of her seizures, according to court documents. She moved back home with her parents.

Prosecutors say Rogers and the second alleged victim had a very brief conversation just days later at a Halloween party at a house on Greek Row. The pair didn't exchange numbers or connect on social media that night, but they did match on Tinder about a week and a half later. The 22-year-old woman did not know him as a football player before that first meeting, prosecutors say.

The couple made plans to meet two days after posting on the dating app. The victim said Rogers “became very forceful as soon as they entered her unit.”

The 22-year-old victim said he threw her on the bed and took off her clothes.

The victim said Rogers was on top of her and trying to penetrate her, documents said. According to court documents, she kept trying to roll away and yelling at him to stop. Rogers reportedly became angry and frustrated and yelled at her, “Stop! I'm trying to fuck you!” court documents detailed.

The victim told police he simply got dressed and left when he was done. She stated that “during the attack, she just wanted it to end and she wanted him to go away.”

She later told officers that the couple never discussed sex or anything during the messaging. She said he “was never violent, so this attack came as a shock,” detailed in the documents.

According to investigators, the two victims do not appear to know each other.

Rogers was arrested April 5 near Husky Stadium. He was booked into the King County Jail and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree rape.

Bail is set at $300,000.

“The state respectfully requests that bail remain the same due to the likelihood that the suspect will commit another violent crime,” the prosecutor's office wrote in the charging documents.

Rogers is suspended from the football team.

In a statement about the alleged incidents, UW told FOX 13:

“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by Seattle Police. The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement , as requested.”

The new head coach also briefly answered questions about the alleged incidents on Monday afternoon.

“I don't know much about it other than the fact that the ICA has suspended him indefinitely and I don't expect him to be on the field,” said Jedd Fisch, the new University of Washington football head coach.

When asked why Rogers was allowed to play in the Sugar Bowl and National Championship after his suspension last year, Fisch provided no details.

“That's not what I was here for. That has nothing to do with what we're doing here. As soon as I heard about the allegations, as soon as they were brought to our attention, he was suspended indefinitely. I have no comment on what happened in the past happened. That has nothing to do with me,” he said.

