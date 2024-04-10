NIL hasn't revamped college hockey yet, but 'it's only a matter of time'

Name, image and likeness opportunities in college athletics are largely focused on the big-money sports of football and basketball, where talk of seven-figure deals for a star quarterback or point guard is not out of the question.

For college hockey, NIL opportunities haven't been as prominent or productive. Gophers men's coach Bob Motzko famously said last year during the Frozen Four, “Our boys get burritos,” a nod to Logan Cooley's Chipotle deal, “but I guess times are changing.”

Derek Burns, co-founder and president of Dinkytown Athletes, the official NIL collective of Gophers Sports, sees the change in hockey coming in the not-too-distant future.

“It's only a matter of time before hockey is massively affected by NIL,” Burns said on Tuesday, adding: “I don't have a crystal ball, but sometime in the next 18 months things will improve significantly.”

The signs are already there.

Last week, the Gophers announced that forward Jimmy Snuggerud would return for his junior season in 2024-25 instead of signing with the St. Louis Blues. Corresponding to that announcement was a post on Dinkytown Athletes' X platform (formerly Twitter) proclaiming Snuggerud's decision.

“Luckily we were able to offer Jimmy a bundled package,” Burns said. “You'd have to ask him what factor that was in his decision. Let's be honest, it was something we wanted to do to make it clear that we wanted him back.”

News broke on Sunday that Matthew Wood, a first-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators, is moving from Connecticut to Minnesota. Burns wouldn't say whether Dinkytown Athletes played a role, but added he's glad the Gophers are bringing in more talent.

As the men's NCAA Frozen Four was played this week in St. Paul, the four participating coaches were asked about their thoughts on NIL and its immediate and long-term impact on the sport.

“It feels like it's still relatively in its infancy in college hockey,” said Denver coach David Carle, whose Pioneers will face Boston University on Thursday at 4 p.m. “You'll see that it may become a bigger factor in the coming years. Sure, there's money being thrown around and you hear rumors about things, but it's hard to say exactly what's true and what's not true. It hasn't affected us yet. in a negative way.”

Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo is happy that players will get a chance to make some money while still developing.

“In hockey you don't get the kind of money that is life-changing, while in football and basketball you probably do,” Pandolfo said.

Boston College coach Greg Brown referenced a comment UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma made about NIL, which unfortunately made player relationships more transactional.

'It didn't happen [that] point” in hockey, Brown said. “Hopefully not.”

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato hopes the focus remains on the program rather than what players can receive in NIL deals.

“We want people in Michigan to be here for all the resources this school offers, and there are many, especially academically,” Naurato said. “And from a hockey perspective, our premise would be that we're going to develop you, and our style of play is going to help prepare you to be a National Hockey League player.”

One area where NIL deals are becoming important in college hockey is how they can bridge the gap between the 18 full scholarships allowed and the roster size of 25-28 players. Coaches can distribute the scholarships by awarding some players less than full rides, and NIL deals can fill gaps.

That's important in player retention, especially since the transfer portal is an easy way for a player to apply for a full scholarship to another program.

For the Gophers, competition for players increases as NIL becomes a bigger factor. One of Minnesota's old rivals, North Dakota, now has the school-endorsed 1883 Collective. Expect this group to be heavily involved in hockey, the sport that is the undisputed king on the UND campus.

“Minnesota has been competing for talent with teams like North Dakota for decades,” Burns said. “The fact that they haven't just formed a collective and seem extremely committed to men's hockey will have an impact, and it's something we'll have to compete with.”