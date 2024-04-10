30 coaches who will define the next decade of college football





Nick Saban, arguably the greatest coach in college football history, has retired. Jim Harbaugh, the reigning national champion, left again for the NFL. All we needed was for one of those “Atlanta Falcons to offer Kirby Smart a billion dollars a year!” rumors – or Lane Kiffin's pleas on the subject — to prove true, and we would have gotten a complete reboot in the balance of power in college football coaching. Smart is still in Georgia, but there will still be a pretty big reset in 2024. And college coaching is quickly becoming a younger man's game. Only one of the projected top 15 teams in the SP+ winter rankings has a coach older than 53 (LSU's Brian Kelly is 62), while three are led by someone 40 or younger. Considering Saban was 52 when he won his first of seven national titles, this all says something pretty clear: The coaches who will rule the sport for years to come may continue to do so for a while. Who is potentially poised to take over college football? Some names are quite obvious, but others are not so easy to recognize. So let's break things down into categories and talk about 30 coaches who could rule college football in the 2020s and beyond. Go to a section:

Already successful coaches

Young stars | Deion | Group of 5 coaches

Top Assistants | The next DeBoers Successful head coaches with still sufficient tread on the tires These coaches are all 50 years old or younger and have quite a few wins on their resumes, mostly at big schools (and usually with at least one College Football Playoff bid). This is the cream of the crop. 1. Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs. Smart is probably in a category of his own. He studied with Saban for eleven seasons before striking out on his own, and unlike so many other former Saban assistants who couldn't meet the master's standards, he's working to surpass them. He was only 46 when he won his first title and 47 when he won his second, and in his past 48 games as a head coach he has lost only to teams coached by Saban. The last active coach to beat him? Will Muschamp, a current defensive analyst from Georgia, in South Carolina in 2019. That was almost five years ago. He's the best in this sport, and he'll probably stay that way for a while.

