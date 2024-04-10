Penn men's tennis drops road matches against No. 10 Columbia





The Quakers are off to an 0-3 start in Ivy League play and have won just two games away from home.

Sophomore Manfredi Graziani prepares to return the ball in a rally against Columbia on April 7. Credit: Carly Zhao Penn's men's tennis, ranked 55th nationally, struggled to find its footing in the team's matches against No. 10 Columbia on April 7, ending the weekend with a 4-0 loss. The team started the weekend with a showdown against No. 28 Cornell on April 5. The Quakers put up a valiant fight, but ultimately suffered a 4-0 loss to the Big Red (15-5, 2-1 Ivy). The loss marked the Red and Blue (14-10, 0-3 Ivy) second defeat in Ivy League play after losing 4-1 to No. 30 Princeton (19-6, 2-1 Ivy). The loss also dropped the Quakers to a 2-5 road record.

The turnaround after the disappointing performance against Cornell was quick. Two days later, Penn retook the field against yet another Ancient Eight opponent: Columbia (16-3, 2-1 Ivy). Once again the Quakers were unable to upset the Lions and succumbed to a 4–0 defeat. Columbia got off to a strong start by capturing the doubles point with wins at the No. 3 and No. 1 positions. Columbia's Theo Winegar and Michael Zheng defeated Penn sophomore Manfredi Graziani and freshman Parashar Bharadwaj for the top spot, while Columbia's Alex Kotzen and Henry Ruger earned a win over Penn sophomore Kian Vakili and junior Tal Goodman in third place. In addition, several matches remained unfinished. Penn sophomore Matthew Rutter was in the middle of the seventh game of his second set at No. 4, Penn junior Baylor Sai in the ninth game of his second set at No. 3, and Graziani was in his seventh game of the second set. when his match at #1 was stopped. In singles, Columbia further solidified its dominance, with Kotzen, Ruger and Hugo Hashimoto claiming wins at the No. 2, No. 6 and No. 5 positions, respectively. These efforts effectively won the game for the Lions.

Looking ahead, Penn will have a chance to regroup and recalibrate as it prepares for upcoming games against conference opponents Yale and Brown next weekend in Philadelphia. Yale will be the first unranked league opponent the Quakers will face, allowing Penn to move into its easier stretch of Ancient Eight play. With both games kicking off at 1 p.m., the Quakers will focus on rebounding and securing crucial wins as they continue their journey through Ivy League competition.

