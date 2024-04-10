Sports
2024 Frozen Four Preview: #1 Boston College vs. #10 Michigan
On Thursday evening, the Boston College men's hockey team will begin its final push toward a national championship. The Eagles will face off against the Michigan Gluttonanother college hockey blue blood, the winner of which will advance to the 2024 national championship game on Saturday.
WHO: #10 Michigan Wolverines (23-14-3) vs. #1 Boston College Eagles (33-5-1)
Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET (7:30 PM CT)
How to watch: Thursday's semifinal games will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN2
How to follow: Follow the match on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption
Michigan has taken an unexpected path to 2024 Frozen four, but college hockey fans from years past shouldn't be too surprised to see them here. The Wolverines are making their third straight Frozen Four appearance (under their second head coach) and bring back much of the same talent that got them so far before. This Michigan team has experience winning big games, which was exemplified by their ability to pull off tough wins against #6 North Dakota and #4 State of Michigan in the NCAA region.
Although they lost Hobey Baker winner Adam Fantilli to the NHL last season, Michigan's offense has remained red hot. They rank third in the country in goals scored per game and they take the fifth most shots per game. However, instead of being led by a hot winner from Hobey Baker like last season, Michigan gets its scoring from a two-headed monster: forwards Dylan Duke and Gavin Brindley. These two have taken a big step forward this season in Fantilli's absence, moving into first and second place on the Big Ten goals leaderboard. Duke scored twice in the 4-3 win over North Dakota, and then scored another two goals in their 5-2 win over Michigan State, so he's the top player Boston College's defense will be preparing for. But any number of these Wolverines players could jump into the attack, so Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler could have his work cut out for him.
Michigan's defense hasn't been all that impressive this season, and their goaltender Jake Barczewski hasn't single-handedly carried them to many wins. UM is in the middle of the pack in both Goals Against Average and Shots Allowed/Game. Their defense has also been exposed in some big games, giving up five goals in the Big Ten championship game and often relying on their offense to beat their opponent. She snuck by Our lady in the Big Ten quarterfinals, 5-4 and 4-3, while Minnesota was also able to score a total of 11 goals in the final weekend of the regular season. But they have had their bright spots at times, including their 2-1 win over Minnesota in the Big Ten semifinals and then their 5-2 rematch with Michigan State in the NCAA regional finals, so the unit can be quite unpredictable.
The best player on Michigan's defense is sophomore Seamus Casey, who leads the team in assists and earned a spot on this season's All-Big Ten First Team. The Wolverine defense is primarily led by senior captain Jacob Truscott, but Boston College fans are probably more familiar with Truscott's linemate: Marshall Warren. Warren spent four years at Boston College and served as team captain for his senior season, but he now wears an A on his Michigan jersey. BC fans should all know by now that Marshall is a quality, goal-scoring defenseman and an even better leader. He has scored big points for his team this year, including goals in both postseason games against #4 Michigan State. Plus, he may have some unique insight into the Boston College team that could give the Wolverines some sort of advantage on the ice on Thursday. So Eagles fans will definitely want to keep an eye on #77.
How does Boston College compare?
This thing could turn into a shootout if Boston College doesn't play carefully. Michigan's power play is the most effective in the country, even more effective than BC's, while Boston College boasts the most effective penalty kill in the country. Something has to be done Thursday night, and BC has gotten into a bad habit of taking too many penalties this postseason. They really can't afford those mistakes against a lethal offense like UM, as even Quinnipiac managed to convert 2/4 power play opportunities against the Eagles in the region.
Other than that, this is a great matchup for Boston College. The Eagles have excelled this season when their top two lines have been able to play with space on open ice, and Michigan's high-flying offense will certainly give them plenty of space. Their struggles against Quinnipiac and Michigan Tech were largely a result of the style of defense these two teams played with an aggressive forecheck and plenty of neutral zone pressure, something that is not a strength of Michigan's defense. BC will essentially be betting on the success of their top two lines against the Michigan goaltender versus the success of the Michigan offense against Jacob Fowler. I would take the BC side of that bet 10 times out of 10.
Betting
- Boston College is favorite with -1.5 goals (+124)
- Michigan is the underdog with +1.5 goals (-160)
- The over/under for the game is 7 goals
- Boston College (-175) is favored over Michigan (+135) on the moneyline.
Sources
2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2024/4/10/24122070/frozen-four-preview-bc-boston-college-hockey-um-michigan-who-will-win-game-bettings-odds-when-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
