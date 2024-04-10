Sathiyan-Manika is eyeing the Paris quota place at the World Olympic qualifying tournament





Indian mixed doubles pair Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will play at the World Olympic mixed doubles qualifying tournament in Havirov, Czech Republic, which will take place on April 11 and 12. This is the final Paris Olympics qualifying tournament for Indian rowers as the country's men's and women's teams have already secured the quota places for the Paris Olympics. And thanks to the teams' qualifications, four Indian singles players – two each in the men's and women's singles categories – will get a chance to play at the Paris Games. 26 pairs from around the world, who will compete for the four available quota places in Paris, will compete in the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Mixed Doubles. Top countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei have withdrawn from this tournament as they set their sights on the six available ranking quota places in the mixed doubles, increasing the chances for the Sathiyan and Manika. Format The format of the event is very complicated as each of the 26 pairs can get two chances to clinch the quota place for the Paris Olympics. The competition will be divided into two phases, the first round and the second round. In the first round, all 26 pairs will be divided into knockout draws based on their seeding. The two winners of each of the two knockout draws will secure direct qualification for the Paris Olympics, and therefore there will be no second round for them at the event. The remaining 24 pairs will participate in the second round, which will again be divided into two knockout draws. The seeding for the second round will be based on the couples' performance in the first round and then their world rankings. The winners of each of the two second-round knockout draws will secure the remaining quota for the Paris Olympics. Hazards Manika and Sathiyan have their sights set on participating in their second consecutive Olympic Games as a couple. But this task will not be so easy for them as the level of competition in this event will be high even though the top couples have withdrawn from the event. They will enter the tournament as the eighth seeded pair for the first round competition. Their biggest threat will be the event's top seed, world number 6, Spanish pair Alvaro Robles and Mario Xiao, followed by second-seeded Hong Kong pair Wong chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem. On the other hand, a return of North Korea to world events after the Asian Games could spring surprises against the favorites. This could be the last chance for the Indian duo, who are not in their best form this year and have fallen further outside the top 15 in the world rankings, meaning they are well behind the ranking quota. Scheme 1:30 PM – April 11 – First Round – Morning Session 7:30 PM – April 11 – First round – Evening session 1:30 PM – April 12 – Second round – Morning session 7:30 PM – April 12 – Second round – Evening session Details Location – Havov Table Tennis Sports Club Place – Havirov, Czech Republic Competition format – Best of seven game Live streaming The live streaming for both the first and second round stage races on The World Olympic Mixed Doubles Qualifying Tournament in Havirov, Czech Republic, will be available on the official Olympics.com website.

