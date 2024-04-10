No. 4 Terps close home slate with Rutgers





#4Maryland (7-3) (2-1B1G)vsRutgers (7-4) (1-2B1G) April 13, 2024 SECU Stadium 19:00 BTN COLLEGE PARK, MD-No. 4 Maryland (7-3) will host Rutgers (7-4) at SECU Stadium in the Terps' regular-season home finale on Saturday at 7 p.m. Maryland is 7-3 on the season and is coming off a defensive slugfest victory over Ohio State, 8-7. The week before, Maryland earned a 13-11 victory over No. 4 Penn State, where the Terps came back from a five-goal deficit. The Terps have three overtime wins (at No. 19 Richmond, at No. 7 Syracuse, Brown) plus home wins over No. 12 Loyola and No. 11 Princeton. The Terps' losses are to No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 4 Virginia and No. 20 Michigan. Rutgers is 7-4 after their first conference win of the season, beating No. 15 Michigan 9-7. The Scarlet Knights also have wins over Lehigh, Stony Brook, Loyola, Hofstra, Detroit Mercy and UMass. Rutgers' losses are against No. 6 Army, No. 14 Princeton, No. 13 Johns Hopkins and Ohio State. history series The Terps are an impressive 36-1 against Rutgers all-time and are winners of the past 18 meetings.

Last season the two teams met twice, first in Piscataway in the penultimate game of the regular season and then in the Big Ten Quarterfinals in College Park. Both games were close until the end, with the Terps each taking leads of 11-8 and 14-11, respectively. The Terps have won eighteen consecutive meetings against Rutgers. Wierman In the record books With his 12th of 17 face-off wins against Richmond on February 3 Lucas Wierman became Maryland's all-time program leader in faceoff wins. He broke Andy Claxton's record of 648, which had stood for more than three decades. Against Michigan, Wierman added another 10 faceoff wins and now has 741 all-time wins.

Wierman is also climbing the career groundballs list. With seven groundballs against Michigan, he officially became the second Terp of all time with more than 400 groundballs in his career. Thanks to eight groundballs against Ohio State on Saturday, he now stands at 416 for his career, trailing only Andy Claxton and his 451 all-time.

Wierman set another program record against Princeton on February 24, 2024 when he won a whopping 20 of 23 faceoffs for 87%, marking the highest faceoff winning percentage in program history for those who won at least 20 faceoffs. McNaney Returns continues to climb the rankings When Logan McNaney started in the cage in Richmond on Saturday, February 3, marking his first competitive action in just under a year. After suffering an ACL injury against Loyola last season, McNaney missed the remainder of the 2023 season. Against the Spiders, McNaney played all 65:05 minutes and made 13 saves, including two in overtime.

After a nine-save performance at Penn State, McNaney officially became only the fourth Terp ever to eclipse 500 career saves.

Against Ohio State, he made 10 saves and allowed just seven goals, giving him 512 career saves. Logan McNaney was named to the USILA Team of the Week on both February 13 and 20. Maltz reaches 100 career goals, moves up career points list Daniel Maltz scored the first goal of the game between the Terps and Fighting Irish, officially cementing themselves as the 18th Terp in program history to score at least 100 points.

Additionally, starting with C. Rennie Smith, who totaled 128 career points between 1955 and 1958, a total of 61 Maryland lacrosse students have reached the 100 career point milestone. Maltz is the latest Terp on the 100 career points list after his four points against Notre Dame on March 3, 2023.

Maltz currently ranks 29th with 145 career points and 13th all-time with 110 career goals. Against Michigan on March 23, Maltz led the Terps with four points on three goals and an assist.

Maltz also scored an extra-man goal against the Wolverines, putting him tied for fifth all-time in EMO goals scored with 16 in his career. Joe Walters is number 1 in that category with twenty extra-man goals to his name.

Most recently, Maltz scored two goals within eight seconds of the fourth quarter at Penn State. Maltz reached the 100-goal mark against the Irish on March 3. Zappitello on the caused turnover charts Ajax Zappitello climbs the list of career-related turnovers. With 66CTs, two of which came against Ohio State last week, he is now in sole possession of number 11.

Zappitello is one of only 16 Terps, 50 of which generated turnovers.

He has committed at least one turnover in every game this season, and multiple in eight of 10 games. Zappitello caused three turnovers at No. 7 Syracuse on Feb. 17. Overtime is terp time In three of the first six games this season, the Terps went to overtime, emerging victorious in all three games.

Owen Murphy got the job done in Maryland's season opener in Richmond, connecting deep in 2OT. SSDM George Stamos was the unlikely hero in Syracuse, getting the game-winner from a successful clean sheet in Maryland. Daniel Maltz noted the winner against Brown, taken from a feed from Braden Erksa.

got the job done in Maryland's season opener in Richmond, connecting deep in 2OT. SSDM was the unlikely hero in Syracuse, getting the game-winner from a successful clean sheet in Maryland. noted the winner against Brown, taken from a feed from . Maryland went 2-1 in overtime games last season, with victories over No. 1 Virginia and No. 19 Ohio State.

The Terps are down 15-8 in the overtime games John Tilman and won five straight dating back to last season. 10: The magic number Since John Tilman took over the program in 2011, Maryland has won 157 of the 179 games in which it scored 10 or more goals for a winning percentage of .877.

took over the program in 2011, Maryland has won 157 of the 179 games in which it scored 10 or more goals for a winning percentage of .877. Most recently, the Terps scored 13 goals, including six in the fourth quarter, in a big comeback win at Penn State.

Maryland is 123-11 since Tillman took over the program in 2011, when it allowed nine goals or fewer for a .917 winning percentage. The Terps have won 50 straight games while holding their foes to fewer than 10 goals.

The Terps have already held their opponents to under ten goals three times this season and won all three. Most recently, the Terps held the Buckeyes to just seven goals in a thrilling 8-7 victory. Maryland has won 49 straight games when it holds its opponents to single digits. History of success Maryland has an all-time record of 889-287-4 (.756), dating back to the first varsity team in 1924 (one team was not fielded in 1944 and 1945 due to World War II). Maryland has finished with a record of .500 or better in all 98 seasons. The program reached the 800-win milestone with a 12-6 victory on April 12, 2017 in Albany.

The Terps boast four NCAA championships, 28 Final Four appearances and 522 All-Americans.

With a 14-9 victory over No. 5 Johns Hopkins on May 4, 2023, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, the Terps extended their streak of double-digit winning seasons to 20, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse. The streak also coincides with the Terps making 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, also the longest streak in the nation in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2015, Maryland is 39-8 (.830) in conference play. The Terps won the 2022 national championship with a perfect 18-0 record.

