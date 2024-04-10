Investigate the validity of the reported release date





EA College Football 25 Credit: EA EA hasn't yet revealed an official release date for the upcoming EA College Football game, but a recent post from NFL content creator Dov Kleiman says the game expected available July 19. Kleiman, who has long provided NFL information and stories to his nearly 300,000 followers on X, posted on April 8, but he did not provide a source. I contacted EA to confirm if the date was valid, but have not received a response. When a response is made, I will update this article to ensure accuracy. The date of July 19, which is separate from investigating the validity of the reports, is not unlikely. The NCAA Football series is traditionally released in July, with the official announcement often coming in April. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Going back to the announcement of NCAA Football 12 in 2011: EA published the video below on April 18 and the game's official release date was July 12. We know that Madden 25 will release in August, as is the case annually, and so it would make sense for EA College Football to land about a month before the NFL product. It all seems to be lining up for an official release date announcement sometime very soon. It wouldn't be a shock if the game's release date were revealed on April 25, the day of the 2024 NFL Draft. There's a clear connection to the college game, and the upcoming release will give fans a more immediate product to anticipate as their appetite for virtual gridiron action is heightened by the draft. Anticipation for the game's release seems to have increased over the past four months. We've seen announcement trailers and received that news more than 10,000 college players have signed up to be included in the game. Players who sign up will receive $600 and receive a copy of the game in exchange for the use of their name and likeness. Add the 134 FBS schools, 12-team College Playoff formatand the very likely addition of Ultimate Team, and we could be looking at the biggest sports video game hit of the year. Stay tuned for official information on college football's long-awaited return to the video game world.

