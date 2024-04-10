This is a special place where Noreen is ready to lead hockey in Miami

It's something I've felt, and I've told this to many people as I walked the halls of that locker room and saw the pictures and felt the aura of what Miami hockey is so special. It won't become special overnight.

Noreen takes over from Chris Bergeron, who was fired last month after five seasons. Noreen aims to lead Miami to its first winning season since 2014-15.

People want to see Miami back where it should be, Noreen said. People believe in this place. It is up to me now to sell a small piece of a dream and tell them: it will happen.

We must also face the facts. We have to get better. I have to be better. But we also have to be better on the ice. Sometimes that might be a new voice. Sometimes that might be a different skill set, and that's okay.

Noreen, 41, the seventh head coach in Miami hockey history, has been head coach of the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League since 2017 and has also served as the Storms President of Hockey Operations since 2019.

Noreen had a 236-126-24 record at Tri-City, making him the winningest coach in franchise history. He led Tri-City to the playoffs in all seven seasons (except the 2019-20 postseason, which was canceled due to COVID).

What I think we found was someone with infectious energy, Miami athletic director David Sayler said. It's someone who is willing to engage in conversations and really dive deep into someone about why he or she really wants to be a hockey player and an elite hockey player.

This program is very important to me, Sayler added. It's just not where it needs to be yet, and that ends today. This program will be a competitive program in the NCHC and we will compete for an NCAA Tournament bid. That's the expectation, and that's where we're going. No ifs, ands, or buts. So it's exciting for me to feel that energy and passion.

Noreen led the Storm to two Anderson Cups (2019 and 2022) and was named coach of the year in both seasons.

Noreen has coached 34 NHL draft picks in seven seasons with the Storm. Tri-City has produced more than 100 NCAA Division I hockey players in that time. He was the U-18 coach of team USA for the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and coached the 2018 USA Junior Select Team to a gold medal in the World Junior A Challenge.

Noreen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Interpersonal/Organizational Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he began his coaching career as an assistant. He served as team captain at his alma mater in his junior and senior years.

The future is now, Sayler said. And it's up to everyone here to support the program and support Coach Noreen as he goes through the process.

Noreen will remain with the Storm for the remainder of the USHL postseason before officially assuming his role with Miami.

Noreen said he was excited to meet some of the players on Tuesday. He previously communicated with them via Zoom.

I assured them that our main objective will be to support them and the staff, he said. Our main goal will be to develop them. It's our job, and I think it's the job of our staff, to use everything in your power to develop your players as people, as leaders and as hockey players. That's our job.

Noreen described his coaching style as disciplined, while playing the game at an up-tempo pace. He preached that he wanted to build reliable teammates and be connected as a unit.

The goal is to have an identity, Noreen said. The goal is for you to walk into practice on a Friday or Saturday night or Tuesday afternoon or someone who has played in the NHL for 20 years or the opponent or someone seeing their first hockey game and all say the same thing about the team on the ice.

Ultimately, my job is to set a standard, and my standard is extremely high, Noreen added. It's not for everyone. But we will live by that standard. We will hold them accountable to that standard. It will be uncomfortable to meet that standard. But I'll tell you what: There will be no one in the world that they will ever meet or ever be around that will support them and have their backs in achieving that standard than me, and my staff.

Noreen said the support from Miami alumni is the most impressive thing he has experienced since becoming involved in hockey and is comforting as he strives to bring a championship culture back to Oxford.

It was incredible, Noreen said. I am extremely grateful to them, because as much as I know how much this place means to them, their outreach to me and welcoming me here has meant an incredible amount to me.

I look forward. I'm excited about it. I can't wait to meet and be a part of everyone. The games are going to be great, but today is what matters. Then tomorrow, tomorrow is what matters. We will continue to work little by little to make not only you, but also the alumni and everyone who is part of this program proud.