Sports
Swimming and Diving Ranks 26 on MPSF All-Academic Teams
HONOLULU A total of 26 members of the University of Hawai'i swimming and diving programs were recognized on the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic Teams for their work in the pool and in the classroom.
The MPSF announced the All-Academic teams on Wednesday, with 13 members each of the UH men's and women's teams on the lists. In addition to maintaining cumulative grade point averages of 3.0 or higher, Rainbow Warrior and Rainbow Wahine representatives helped UH capture the men's and women's titles at the MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships in February.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically, have completed a full academic year of college prior to this season and have competed in at least 50 percent of team competitions.
2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Men's Swimming and Diving Team, All Academic Team
Hawaii
|Milan Boekovic
|jr.
|electrical engineering
|Budapest, Hungary
|Tom Caps
|jr.
|KRS, Health and Exercise Science
|Kailua, Oahu
|Logan Euker
|jr.
|Political Sciences
|Fredericksburg, Va.
|Makena Ginoza
|Sr.
|interdisciplinary sciences
|Honolulu, Oahu
|Tomer Goudfaden
|jr.
|Finances
|Bat Hefer, Israel
|Juan González
|Sr.
|Public health
|Medellin, Colombia
|Brock Imonen
|Sr.
|Marketing
|Kamuela, Hawaii
|Jakub Ksiazek
|Gr.
|Travel industry management
|Kolobrzeg, Poland
|Justin Lisoway
|Sr.
|Computer technology
|From Winton, Alberta, Canada
|Dietrich Meijer
|Sr.
|Civil engineering
|Silverdale, Wash.
|Mackaby Pennington
|Sr.
|Environmental Earth Sciences
|Pacific Grove, California.
|Marvin Schwickert
|Sr.
|Math
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Mario Surkovic
|So.
|Exploratory entrepreneurship
|Durbovnik, Croatia
2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic Women's Swimming and Diving Team
Hawaii
|Kailee Chow
|So.
|Communicology
|Fullerton, California.
|Lola Davison
|So.
|Public health
|Newcastle, England
|Delara Ditterich
|jr.
|Biology
|Russelsheim, Germany
|Anna Frederik
|Sr.
|Psychology
|Hannover, Germany
|All Halim
|Sr.
|English and environmental design
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Kira Hobbs
|So.
|Entrepreneurship
|Denver, Colo.
|Kathryn Ivanov
|Sr.
|Marketing
|London, Ontario, Canada
|Isabelle Lombardi
|Sr.
|KRS, Health and Exercise Science
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Elma Lund
|Sr.
|Political Science and Sociology
|Baerum, Norway
|Isabelle Meraz
|So.
|Marketing
|Davis, California.
|Holly Nelson
|jr.
|Biology
|Sydney, Australia
|Mandolin Nguyen
|Sr.
|Art & Psychology
|Seattle, Wash.
|Cass Treydte
|Gr.
|Not classified
|Fontana, California.
