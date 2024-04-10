Swimming and Diving Ranks 26 on MPSF All-Academic Teams





HONOLULU A total of 26 members of the University of Hawai'i swimming and diving programs were recognized on the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic Teams for their work in the pool and in the classroom. The MPSF announced the All-Academic teams on Wednesday, with 13 members each of the UH men's and women's teams on the lists. In addition to maintaining cumulative grade point averages of 3.0 or higher, Rainbow Warrior and Rainbow Wahine representatives helped UH capture the men's and women's titles at the MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships in February. To be eligible, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically, have completed a full academic year of college prior to this season and have competed in at least 50 percent of team competitions. 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Men's Swimming and Diving Team, All Academic Team

Hawaii Milan Boekovic jr. electrical engineering Budapest, Hungary Tom Caps jr. KRS, Health and Exercise Science Kailua, Oahu Logan Euker jr. Political Sciences Fredericksburg, Va. Makena Ginoza Sr. interdisciplinary sciences Honolulu, Oahu Tomer Goudfaden jr. Finances Bat Hefer, Israel Juan González Sr. Public health Medellin, Colombia Brock Imonen Sr. Marketing Kamuela, Hawaii Jakub Ksiazek Gr. Travel industry management Kolobrzeg, Poland Justin Lisoway Sr. Computer technology From Winton, Alberta, Canada Dietrich Meijer Sr. Civil engineering Silverdale, Wash. Mackaby Pennington Sr. Environmental Earth Sciences Pacific Grove, California. Marvin Schwickert Sr. Math Scottsdale, Ariz. Mario Surkovic So. Exploratory entrepreneurship Durbovnik, Croatia 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic Women's Swimming and Diving Team

Hawaii Kailee Chow So. Communicology Fullerton, California. Lola Davison So. Public health Newcastle, England Delara Ditterich jr. Biology Russelsheim, Germany Anna Frederik Sr. Psychology Hannover, Germany All Halim Sr. English and environmental design Jakarta, Indonesia Kira Hobbs So. Entrepreneurship Denver, Colo. Kathryn Ivanov Sr. Marketing London, Ontario, Canada Isabelle Lombardi Sr. KRS, Health and Exercise Science Phoenix, Ariz. Elma Lund Sr. Political Science and Sociology Baerum, Norway Isabelle Meraz So. Marketing Davis, California. Holly Nelson jr. Biology Sydney, Australia Mandolin Nguyen Sr. Art & Psychology Seattle, Wash. Cass Treydte Gr. Not classified Fontana, California. #GoBows

