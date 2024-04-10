Kent Anderson wins NCAA Elite 90 Award for men's hockey





ST. PAUL, Min. Sophomore Kent Anderson of the University of Denver hockey team was named the recipient of the NCAA's Elite 90 Award for Scholastic Achievement at the 2024 Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship. Anderson is studying finance at DU's Daniels College of Business and has a cumulative GPA of 3.975. He received the Elite 90 award following Denver's practice on Tuesday at the Xcel Energy Center ahead of the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four. The Elite 90 Award, established by the NCAA, recognizes the essence of a student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the national championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers . The Elite 90 is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average competing at the finals site for each of the NCAA Championships. Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or higher academically who have competed in a sport with their school for at least two years. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed. The native of Calgary, Alberta, is the seventh overall student-athlete from Denver to earn the NCAA Elite 90 award and the third member of the hockey program.Gabe Levinin 2016 andErich Angstin 2019. A two-time member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each of his first two collegiate seasons, Anderson was also recognized as a 2022-23 AHCA National All-American Scholar (this season's honor will be released later this summer). On the ice, the defenseman has posted career highs in the 2023-2024 season with three goals and four assists for seven points. He has added 20 blocked shots, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating while appearing in 39 of 42 games this season. For more information about the Elite 90 award winners, visithttps://www.ncaa.com/elite-90. NEXT ONE:Denver will take on Boston University in the NCAA Frozen Four Semifinals on Thursday at 3:00 PM MT at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The national championship game is Saturday at 4:00 PM MT and all Frozen Four games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. DENVER'S HOME FOR COLLEGE SPORTS

VisitDenverPioneers.comfor complete coverage of all DU's 18 NCAA Division I sports

Like itPioneers from DenverAndDenverHockeyon Facebook

To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_Hockeyon Twitter

To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@DU_Hockeyon Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/4/10/mens-ice-hockey-kent-anderson-wins-ncaa-elite-90-award-for-mens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos